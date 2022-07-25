Elon Musk comically addressed rumors that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan.

"This is total bs," the billionaire, 51, replied via Twitter to The Wall Street Journal’s report late Sunday, July 24. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!”

Musk continued, "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."