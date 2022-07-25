Just Talk?Elon Musk Reacts To Rumors Of Alleged Affair With Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Wife
Elon Musk comically addressed rumors that he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan.
"This is total bs," the billionaire, 51, replied via Twitter to The Wall Street Journal’s report late Sunday, July 24. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!”
Musk continued, "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."
The Tesla founder went on to slam the publication for engaging in "character assassination" numerous times before, alleging that "none of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!"
Concluding his reaction to the alleged affair, the father-of-ten quipped: "Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)."
In the report published over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal claimed Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year after learning of the alleged affair, citing "irreconcilable differences."
An insider told the outlet that Brin, 48, and Shanahan, 33, were separated at the time of the apparent affair — which reportedly began in December 2021 in Art Basel in Miami — though they were still living together at the time.
Billionaire pals Brin, who’s worth $90 billion, and Musk, whose worth more than $250 billion, had been friend for years, as the computer scientist's company propped up Tesla back in 2008 during the financial crisis.
The publication also reported Musk got down on one knee and begged for his friend's forgiveness after he discovered his friend and wife's betrayal. While Brin acknowledged Musk's attempt at making things right, an insider claimed the two are no longer speaking regularly.
Musk's latest scandal comes on the heels of his recent split with ex-girlfriend Natasha Bassett. The former flames parted ways earlier this summer following news that the business magnate secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, the director of his neurotechnology company, Neuralink, back in November 2021 — only weeks before he and his other ex Grimes welcomed their second child together.
Musk also shares five living children with ex-wife Justine Wilson. The coparents lost their baby boy Nevada Alexander in 2002 at only 10 weeks due to sudden infant syndrome, or SIDS.