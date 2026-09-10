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Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, mocked him with a bold anti-AI ad campaign. The model, who has become the new face of the French fashion house, Desigual, starred in a series of ads that push back against artificial intelligence. The fashion house dropped the ad film, named Born to Disobey, on X on Tuesday, September 8.

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Expected to obey. BORN TO DISOBEY. The full film, out now.



Vivian Wilson for Desigual. Discover the new FW26 collection. #DESIGUAL #BORNTODISOBEY pic.twitter.com/DfCTM4xWzs — Desigual (@Desigual_ES) September 8, 2026 Source: @DESIGUAL_ES/X Vivian Wilson said 'some things can't be fixed' while mocking her father Elon Musk in anti-AI ad campaign.

Wilson ended the film with the quote, “Some things can't be fixed.” While the line seemed a direct allusion to the AI robot she destroyed in the ad, it also seemed to be a reference to her broken relationship with her father, who is known for his growing AI ambitions.

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Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Wilson Hit Out at Father With Anti-AI Ad

Source: @VIVLLAINOUS/INSTAGRAM Vivian Wilson walked around with an AI model in a bold new ad film while torturing it.

Desigual’s post on X was captioned, “Expected to obey. BORN TO DISOBEY. The full film, out now.” “Vivian Wilson for Desigual. Discover the new FW26 collection,” the caption concluded. Throughout the ad film, Wilson could be seen walking around with an AI robot assistant following her around inside a luxurious home. However, instead of enabling it, she ends up disregarding and dominating the AI robot in various ways. She uses it as a makeshift golf tee, walks it around like a pet and uses other objects to seemingly torture it. She also sits on a lawn chair at ease while sprinklers spray the robot down, causing it to short-circuit.

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Source: MEGA Vivian Wilson kept asking the AI robot to pronounce Desigual in the ad film.

The entire time, the model keeps asking the robot to pronounce Desigual, which it fails to do, leading to the robot slamming its head repeatedly against a wall. This seems to be a reference to how AI assistants sometimes fail to do the most basic things despite tech giants trying to push the technology more and more into people's lives. Ultimately, she kills the robot and disposes of it, seemingly indicating that there's no need for AI advancement in today's society.

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Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk's Bitter Feud Escalated After She Came Out as Transgender

Source: @VIVLLAINOUS/INSTAGRAM Vivian Wilson claimed she didn't want to be associated with Elon Musk.

Vivian came out as transgender in 2022 and promptly filed to change her name. She stated the reason for wanting to change her name as “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” per TMZ. In December 2025, Musk made a bizarre post on X where he kept deadnaming her and referring to her as his “son.”

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Source: MEGA Elon Musk claimed he was 'tricked' into signing documents for Vivian Wilson's transition.