'So Many Personalities': Elon Musk Has 'Dark' and 'Demon-Like' Mood Swings, Biographer Claims

"He'll go from being very giddy or being in engineering mode where he can figure out the valve of a raptor engine and suddenly the clouds come," Isaacson shared. "And the amazing thing is, after he’s gone dark and been demon-like and really tough on people, he’ll snap out of it."

"And then I’ll ask him, 'What was that all about?' And he hardly remembers it," Isaacson added. "So when you ask about what’s it like dealing with the Elon Musk, I say there are many Elon Musks in this book."

