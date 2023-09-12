'Chaotic Evil': Grimes Hated Elon Musk's 'Mean' Ex Amber Heard
Elon Musk once loved Amber Heard — but many of those closest to him did not.
In the tech mogul's self-titled biography released on Tuesday, September 12, author Walter Isaacson revealed that Elon's brother, Kimbal, and the mother of three of his children, Grimes, both "hated [Amber] with a passion."
"My ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ alignment would be chaotic good. Whereas Amber’s is probably chaotic evil," Grimes explained to Isaacson in an interview for the tell-all tome. "He’s attracted to chaotic evil."
In the popular tabletop game, chaotic evil characters have no respect for rules and order and are driven by their cruelty and selfishness. While chaotic good characters also do not have the highest regard for rules, their haphazard decisions and wild antics are driven by their kindness and desire to do good for others.
"It’s about his father and what he grew up with, and he is quick to fall back into being treated badly," the singer said, referring to Elon's estranged father, South African engineer Errol Musk. "He associates love with being mean or abusive. There’s an Errol-Amber through line."
The Tesla CEO's brother had similar feelings about the Aquaman star, calling Amber a "nightmare" in the book.
"It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him," the 50-year-old lamented. "They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows they are toxic."
Elon himself described Heard as "brutal" and admitted he was "often a fool, especially for love."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former couple reportedly began dating in 2016 and officially announced their relationship in April 2017. Four months later, Elon confirmed via social media that they had parted ways.
"Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he said at the time. "Long distance relationships, when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."
Despite calling it quits, the duo gave the relationship another try, but later broke up again in February 2018. Elon began dating Grimes that May.
The London Times reported excerpts of the biography.