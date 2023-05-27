Elon Musk Trolled for His 'Pitiful' Dance Moves at Music Festival — Watch
Life of the party or butt of the joke?
A video of Elon Musk partying it up at a music festival in Mexico has Twitter in stitches, as the business mogul exhibited some very odd dance moves.
In the clip, which is from earlier this month, the 51-year-old was awkwardly bopping up and down with his hands in the air and swaying around, and at one point, he placed both hands on his head.
"Don't think Dancing With the Stars will be calling anytime soon," one Twitter user quipped after watching the video, while another bluntly questioned, "WHAT is he even doing???"
"Oh dear. Having high school flashbacks. Not the good kind," said a third.
"Oh that is pitiful!" declared another social media user.
The dad-of-10's viral grooving comes around the same time he announced he would be stepping down as CEO of Twitter, despite completing his acquisition of the app in October 2022.
"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" he revealed on May 11. "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO [Chief Technology Officer], overseeing product, software & sysops."
Musk gave up the spot after constant backlash, which prompted him to make a Twitter poll asking users if he should give up the position. After 57 percent voted yes, he tweeted, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."
The switch can't come soon enough for the SpaceX founder, as Platformer claimed he was humiliated when the app crashed while Ron DeSantis used the Spaces feature to announce he would be running in the 2024 presidential election.
DeSantis rival Donald Trump got a kick out of the chaos, writing on his Truth Social platform, "Wow. The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!"