Elon Musk Weighs in On Megan Fox Drama After She's Accused of Forcing Her Sons to Dress in 'Girls Clothes'
Elon Musk is getting involved in the conversation after both exes Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green denounced a former politician's claim that the actress forced their sons to wear girls clothing.
After the former flames called Roby Starbuck out for his "child abuse" claims — with Fox calling herself a "witch" while clapping back at the former US Congress candidate via Instagram — Musk tweeted on Sunday, June 11, that he was "looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda."
Social media users instantly connected the 51-year-old's comical message to the Jennifer's Body actress, with one joking that the mother-of-three — who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star — was the “girl” for the job.
After one person pointed out that Fox was “bad at propaganda,” the Tesla CEO replied, “Nobody is perfect.”
The drama started when Starbuck tweeted a photo on Thursday, June 8, of the Transformers star and her three kids, writing: “These are Megan Fox’s sons.”
“We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park,” the self-proclaimed "free thinker" claimed before alleging, “I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them.”
Starbuck concluded: "It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them," before offering more details of the alleged situation in a separate tweet.
According to the politician, the incident took place five years ago, as he recalled: “It started with one and the other one chimed in. 3rd child was not involved. We knew California wouldn’t do anything about it because the state celebrates this stuff and she’s famous.”
The self proclaimed director and producer also noted that he once worked with Fox and that she was "very nice" to him — which was why he was so "shocked" to see what she was allegedly putting her boys through at that time.
“Just a very weird situation but clearly those boys weren’t happy,” he added. “I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear ‘boy clothes.'”
Mere days later, Fox told Starbuck that he "f**ked with the wrong witch" in an Instagram upload of Starbuck's tweet.
Explaining, “i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser,” Fox continued: “but let me teach you something… irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense."
The brunette beauty also trolled Starbuck for his attempt at “exploiting” her “child’s gender identity," declaring it put him on “the wrong side of the universe.”
“i have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times, and yet i’m still here,” the 37-year-old seethed.
Green, 49, was quick to come to his ex-wife's defense, telling TMZ on Saturday, June 10, that Starbuck's claims were nothing but a "bogus story."
“There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” said Green. “This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.”