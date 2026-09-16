Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Las Vegas Wedding Album to Hit Dutch Auction House for an Estimated $14,600

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Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding album is going up for auction. The couple's private wedding photos from their iconic Las Vegas, Nev., ceremony will hit Danish auction house Bruun Rasmussen on September 21. Approximately 30 original black-and-white photographs from the May 1, 1967 nuptials are featured in the rare vintage album.

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An 'Iconic' Couple

Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding album is predicted to go for nearly $15,000.

The images are accompanied by three colored photos of the couple with their newborn daughter, Lisa Marie, at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., the following summer. The collection of vintage photographs will be offered as a single item and are estimated to hit the market beginning at nearly $15,000. "Elvis and Priscilla Presley are undoubtedly one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century, and it is extraordinary to be able to present such rare and personal documentation of their life together," auction house specialist Ludvig Hjorth explained.

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Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding album was given to Joseph and Ann Beaulieu.

"The wedding album is an authentic record of the historic moment when the couple married in Las Vegas, while the photographs from Graceland take us into a much more private chapter of their lives as new parents," he added. According to Broadway.com, the bride's parents, Joseph and Ann Beaulieu, received the wedding album from Elvis and Priscilla to commemorate the romantic wedding day. Only 10 copies were given away as personal gifts. Joseph and Ann passed their copy down throughout the Beaulieu family for several decades. It has never previously been offered up for sale.

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Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers Elvis and Priscilla Presley married at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev.

The book includes a golden inscription that reads: "Priscilla and Elvis Presley 5-1-67 – Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Beaulieu – From the Colonel." "The Colonel" references Elvis' longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who was involved in arranging the wedding, which was followed by a press conference and a 100-person reception. Before the celebration, Elvis and Priscilla married in a private suite at the Aladdin Hotel, surrounded by only 14 close friends and family members.

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How Long Were Elvis and Priscilla Presley Married?

Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers Elvis and Priscilla Presley met when she was 14 years old.

They first met when Priscilla was only 14 years old, marrying when she was 21 and Elvis was 31. Their marriage lasted six years, during which the couple welcomed one child together. Lisa is featured alongside the rare wedding photos in the three family images from 1968.

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Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers The family photos are thought to be unique.