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Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Las Vegas Wedding Album to Hit Dutch Auction House for an Estimated $14,600

Elvis Presley
Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding album will go up for auction.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

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Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding album is going up for auction.

The couple's private wedding photos from their iconic Las Vegas, Nev., ceremony will hit Danish auction house Bruun Rasmussen on September 21.

Approximately 30 original black-and-white photographs from the May 1, 1967 nuptials are featured in the rare vintage album.

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An 'Iconic' Couple

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Elvis Presley
Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding album is predicted to go for nearly $15,000.

The images are accompanied by three colored photos of the couple with their newborn daughter, Lisa Marie, at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., the following summer.

The collection of vintage photographs will be offered as a single item and are estimated to hit the market beginning at nearly $15,000.

"Elvis and Priscilla Presley are undoubtedly one of the most iconic couples of the 20th century, and it is extraordinary to be able to present such rare and personal documentation of their life together," auction house specialist Ludvig Hjorth explained.

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Elvis Presley
Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers

Elvis and Priscilla Presley's wedding album was given to Joseph and Ann Beaulieu.

"The wedding album is an authentic record of the historic moment when the couple married in Las Vegas, while the photographs from Graceland take us into a much more private chapter of their lives as new parents," he added.

According to Broadway.com, the bride's parents, Joseph and Ann Beaulieu, received the wedding album from Elvis and Priscilla to commemorate the romantic wedding day. Only 10 copies were given away as personal gifts.

Joseph and Ann passed their copy down throughout the Beaulieu family for several decades. It has never previously been offered up for sale.

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Elvis Presley
Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers

Elvis and Priscilla Presley married at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev.

The book includes a golden inscription that reads: "Priscilla and Elvis Presley 5-1-67 – Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Beaulieu – From the Colonel."

"The Colonel" references Elvis' longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who was involved in arranging the wedding, which was followed by a press conference and a 100-person reception.

Before the celebration, Elvis and Priscilla married in a private suite at the Aladdin Hotel, surrounded by only 14 close friends and family members.

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How Long Were Elvis and Priscilla Presley Married?

Elvis Presley
Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers

Elvis and Priscilla Presley met when she was 14 years old.

They first met when Priscilla was only 14 years old, marrying when she was 21 and Elvis was 31.

Their marriage lasted six years, during which the couple welcomed one child together. Lisa is featured alongside the rare wedding photos in the three family images from 1968.

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Elvis Presley
Source: Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers

The family photos are thought to be unique.

The photographs from their family home are believed to be unique, developed only in small numbers for distribution among close friends and family.

One photograph even contains a handwritten description: "Elvis going fast to scare mother."

The collection is available for bidding on Bruun Rasmussen's website.

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