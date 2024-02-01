Kim Kardashian Wears $13K Coat as She Reunites With Ex-Husband Kanye West and Daughter North in L.A.

The reality TV star was joined by their daughter North, 10, and a few of the preteen’s friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, for dinner. The rapper then arrived solo shortly after his former wife and the youngsters.

In addition to the floor-length jacket, Kim wore a matching Prada fur maxi skirt and a black buckled crop top. She accessorized with a silver Balenciaga purse in the shape of a high-heeled pump and black heeled booties.