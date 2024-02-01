Kim Kardashian Wears $13K Coat as She Reunites With Ex-Husband Kanye West and Daughter North in L.A.
How much?!
On Tuesday, January 30, Kim Kardashian was seen entering Nobu Malibu in a $13K black fur coat to meet up with her ex-husband Kanye West.
The reality TV star was joined by their daughter North, 10, and a few of the preteen’s friends, including cousin Penelope Disick, for dinner. The rapper then arrived solo shortly after his former wife and the youngsters.
In addition to the floor-length jacket, Kim wore a matching Prada fur maxi skirt and a black buckled crop top. She accessorized with a silver Balenciaga purse in the shape of a high-heeled pump and black heeled booties.
Kanye showed up wearing a face mask with a leather jacket, gray jeans and chunky black boots.
As for North, she stepped out in her father’s Vultures merch, black pants, black Yeezy slides and a fur hat.
It is unclear what the group was celebrating at the meal, however, the group of tweens appeared overjoyed as they left the restaurant with party favors.
As OK! previously reported, exes Kim and Kanye have seemingly seen a lot more of each other as of late.
The former lovers were spotted chatting at son Saint’s basketball game on January 19. At the time, the pair — who finalized their divorce in November 2022 after splitting in February 2021 — had not been photographed together in months amid their rocky co-parenting relationship.
The stars appeared to be cordial with one another as daughter Chicago, 6, stood between her parents.
The couple was seen cheering on their oldest son together at the sporting event, and though the duo kept things light, fans believe the former spouses' relationship soured after West married Bianca Censori in December 2022.
On January 6, the father-of-four appeared to diss Kim when posting in celebration of Censori’s birthday.
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he wrote alongside an image of the 29-year-old.
One part of the message particularly stuck out to fans, who speculated it was a dig at Kim.
“Not him saying ‘our children,’” one person said, while another added, “’Our children’ is crazyyyy🤣.”
“Imagine Kim posted ‘our children’ with another guy though,” another user noted, while a fourth came to Kim’s defense, saying, “’Our children’? I don’t like that on behalf of Kim 😭😅🧍🏻♀️.”
