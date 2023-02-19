'Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore In 'Critical Condition' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: He's In A 'Bad Way'
Early Saturday morning, Saving Private Ryan Actor Tom Sizemore had a brain aneurysm in his Los Angeles home.
The Black Hawk Down star was found unconscious by an unnamed third party and emergency services were called. The 61-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced to be in critical condition. He is currently in intensive care.
The father-of-two is currently in a “bad way” according to his manager, Charles Lago, with the likelihood of full recovery uncertain at the moment. Lago shared that Sizemore’s family is "aware and waiting for updates,” adding the hospitalization is a "wait and see situation."
There are no further updates at this time.
The actor and producer was involved with many critically acclaimed films throughout his career — most notably, Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers and Heat.
As the actor fights for his life, many fans reacted to the tragic news. One twitter user said, “Great actor, I pray for the best, he is way too young,” while another commented, “🙏🙏🙏, guess all the hard partying and drug abuse have caught up with him 😳.”
Other supporters shared they are “sad to hear” about his health scare and are “hoping he recovers.”
Sizemore has struggled with drug abuse for most of his life. He’s had a series of run ins with the law, including arrests for a DUI, domestic violence, and possession of controlled substances.
In 1998, the showman was admitted to a rehabilitation center after pressure from his mother and good friend Robert De Niro. In a Larry King interview from 2010 the actor admitted that he had once been addicted to cocaine, heroin and meth.
The 90’s movie star was a patient on the MTV reality show Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew, where his recovery process was documented.
As recently as 2020, the film producer was arrested for a DUI and possession of narcotics.
The Pearl Harbor alum married Maeve Quinlan in 1996, but in 1999 the pair divorced due to Sizemore’s substance abuse. In 2005, the Twin Peaks revival star became a father of twin sons Jagger and Jaden with Janelle McIntire.
