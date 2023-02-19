'Saving Private Ryan' Actor Tom Sizemore In 'Critical Condition' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm: He's In A 'Bad Way'

The actor and producer was involved with many critically acclaimed films throughout his career — most notably, Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers and Heat.

As the actor fights for his life, many fans reacted to the tragic news. One twitter user said, “Great actor, I pray for the best, he is way too young,” while another commented, “🙏🙏🙏, guess all the hard partying and drug abuse have caught up with him 😳.”

Other supporters shared they are “sad to hear” about his health scare and are “hoping he recovers.”