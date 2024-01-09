Revealed: Why Meghan Markle Turned Down Golden Globes Invitation
Meghan Markle was mentioned multiple times at the 2024 Golden Globes, but she failed to make an actual appearance. The Duchess of Sussex became the topic of conversation after her former Suits castmates reunited at the Sunday, January 7, event and host Jo Koy threw a few jabs at the star and her husband, Prince Harry.
“We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” an insider told an outlet about why she didn't come the shindig.
OK! previously reported Gina Torres admitted she doesn't have the brunette beauty's digits after revealing the ensemble still has a group chat.
“Our text thread is insane right now, so it’s very exciting," Torres admitted. “We don’t have her number. We just don’t.”
Meghan left the legal drama in 2017, and the program closed its curtains in 2019, but due to the USA series joining the Netflix family, it gained a new following.
“I have no idea. It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," Meghan said in 2023 after Suits quickly began to trend on the streaming platform. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit."
“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she said. “But good shows are everlasting."
Although Meghan retired from being a thespian, she transitioned into being a producer after leaving the royal family in 2020.
"Things make people feel something right and feel a sense of community," the mom-of-two admitted when asked about her future Archewell projects.
"But we have so many exciting things on the slate," she continued. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but it's really proud of what we're creating. My husband is loving it too. It's really fun."
In a cover story, Meghan discussed if she would return to her former job, but she made it clear that she wasn't interested in reciting lines anymore.
"No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," the Duchess of Sussex confessed.
"I left Suits right after the 100th episode in 2018. I didn't think I'd ever be in the entertainment industry again," she explained. "But the entire culture has changed; streamers have changed things."
"The ability to create zeitgeist moments like we had in the '90s — where everyone would tune in at the same time for a show or gather for one moment? — that doesn't happen anymore," she pointed out.
Sources spoke to Page Six.