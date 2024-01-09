Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Star Has Fallen' After Being Mocked at the Golden Globes
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were noticeably absent during the Golden Globes, and the pair quickly became the butt of the joke after Jo Koy mocked the pair's lucrative contracts.
"Succession has nine nominations — just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming... oh wait, that's The Crown," Koy said. "I'm sorry."
Due to the Netflix series' focus on Harry's family, the comedian later made fun of the royal's financial status.
"How great was Imelda Staunton in The Crown, wasn’t she amazing? Her portrayal of the Queen was so good, Prince Harry called her and asked her for money," he continued. "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix."
In 2023, the Sussexes lost their Spotify deal and were later branded as "grifters" by one of the company's executives. According to a royal expert, the constant negative press surrounding the duo is an indicator of their dwindling popularity in the U.S.
"When you start to become figures of ridicule, you are in trouble. When they first went out there, they were popular," Phil Dampier said on GB News. "When you when you've fallen out with the woke luvvies, and they're starting to take the mickey out of you, you know that your star has fallen."
Aside from the awards ceremony, the duo was mocked by South Park and Family Guy.
"Everyone's just regarding them as figures of fun," the commentator added. " And I think this year is that is going to be a real turning point for them."
"I think unless they pull something out the bag, they are in for a bit of a nosedive," he noted.
The Sussexes' struggles in Tinseltown were captured by The Hollywood Reporter after the publication criticized their business strategy.
"In 2020, the royal duo fled a life of ceremonial public service to cash in their celebrity status in the States," the outlet read. "But after a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe) and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin."
"The show’s 20-minute 'World-Wide Privacy Tour' takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping 'Archetypes,' with a top executive labeling the duo 'grifters,'" they continued. "Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds h---ish."
Despite The Hollywood Reporter's harsh words, friends shared in 2023 that the couple was looking to rebrand in the new year. OK! previously reported a friend of the royal rebels said they "are in extremely high demand."
“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she is,” they stated. “Her team has never seen anything like it.”
The insider later admitted that the assumption that the Sussexes were shunned by professionals isn't true.
“There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” they said. “But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”