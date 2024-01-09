Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Star Has Fallen' After Being Mocked at the Golden Globes

"Succession has nine nominations — just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming... oh wait, that's The Crown," Koy said. "I'm sorry."

Due to the Netflix series' focus on Harry's family, the comedian later made fun of the royal's financial status.

"How great was Imelda Staunton in The Crown, wasn’t she amazing? Her portrayal of the Queen was so good, Prince Harry called her and asked her for money," he continued. "Harry and Meghan Markle got paid millions for doing absolutely nothing. And that's just by Netflix."