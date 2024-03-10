Emily Blunt and Husband John Krasinski Look Loved Up on the Oscars Red Carpet After Golden Globes Lip-Reading 'Divorce' Drama
If they look like a happily married couple and act like a happily married couple, then they’re probably a happily married couple!
Emily Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, seemed to set "divorce" rumors to rest by making a joint appearance on the 2024 Oscars red carpet after sparkling split speculation at the Golden Globes earlier this year.
The pair matched in complimenting off-white ensembles, as they sported smiles while posing side by side ahead of one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.
For the occasion, Blunt donned a gorgeous Schiaparelli gown — which featured a silver trim and diamond jewelry, while her husband opted for a cream-colored suit and bow tie layered over a pleated white button-up top.
The Oppenheimer star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress alongside Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, styled her hair in an elegant updo bun.
Blunt and Krasinski’s date night Oscars outing at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, comes after the couple sparked rumors of a potential rift in their marriage due to internet sleuths’ questionable lip-reading skills at the 2024 Golden Globes.
Back in January, a viral video caught Krasinski whispering something to his wife while posing for pictures on the Globes’ red carpet.
It was difficult to make out what The Office actor exactly said to his spouse of nearly 14 years, though social media users were quick to convince themselves it had something to do with a "divorce."
"I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce," a viewer said at the time, as while another asked: "Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious."
Others insisted the lovebirds were simply talking about the weather outside on the breezy January evening.
"You can hear her say 'It’s actually kinda chilly right now.' And he responds, 'I can’t wait to get indoors,'" a fan claimed, while another noted, "duh!! He says, it’s chilly out, CANT WAIT UNTIL WE ARE INDOORS!"
While the debate may have fizzled out, Blunt further fueled rumors of potential trouble in paradise by stepping out solo to the Governors Awards just two days after the lip-reading drama initially sparked speculation about her marriage.
Krasinski and the A Quiet Place star share two daughters — Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7.