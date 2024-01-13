Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt Joke About Viral Lip Reading Rumors From 2024 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt were not spilling the tea at the AFI awards!
On Friday, January 12, in Los Angeles, the two celebs, decided to poke fun at all the viral lip-reading rumors about them from the 2024 Golden Globes.
The pair of leading ladies posed together at the Four Seasons Hotel to send a message to their fans.
In the snap, which the Only Murders in the Building star shared on her Instagram Story, the pair were all dolled up with their hands held over their mouths.
“We shall not speak lol,” Gomez captioned the photo.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and The Devil Wears Prada actress’ silly paparazzi picture came after they were both accused of stirring up the drama at the Golden Globes, according to lip readers on social media.
Blunt, who was nominated for her performance in Oppenheimer at the January 7 event, faced divorce rumors when online sleuths wondered what was being said between her and husband John Krasinski on the red carpet.
“I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce,” one TikTok user claimed after watching a video of the pair.
Despite these rumors, an insider close to the couple confirmed all was well between them following the awards show.
“There are no issues with Emily and John,” the source told Us Weekly. “They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”
- Kylie Jenner and Cillian Murphy Called Out for Looking Like 'Twins' After Shocking Photo From Golden Globes Goes Viral
- Sydney Sweeney Spotted on Date Night With Fiancé Jonathan Davino After Explosive Glen Powell Affair Rumors
- New Romance? Emily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles Spotted Passionately Kissing In Tokyo
As for Gomez — who was nominated for her performance in Only Murders in the Building at the event — was speculated to have had a gossip session about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry.
Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman told Page Sixthe singer was denied taking a photo with someone, saying, “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”
Fans theorized Gomez had asked Chalamet for a snap but his new girlfriend Jenner put a stop to it.
However, Gomez has since clarified what she was speaking to her pals about by commenting on an Instagram post about the debacle.
“I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote. “Not that that’s anyone business.”
Chalamet also shut down the rumors when he was approached by TMZ, who asked, "Are you and Selena cool?"
"Yeah, of course," the Wonka actor noted.
"Do Selena and Kylie have beef?" they continued, to which Chalamet replied, "No."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They are good, right?" they pried, to which the 28-year-old said, "All good."