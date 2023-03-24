Jason Sudeikis Files New Motion In Custody Battle Against Olivia Wilde, He's Trying To 'Litigate Her Into Debt': Actress' Attorney

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's custody battle is far from over, with the exes heading to court today to continue their nasty fight.

The Ted Lasso actor reportedly filed a new motion to halt a California order that ruled their kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, should live in Golden State — where Wilde mainly resides — giving him time to appeal in New York after a judge already denied his request last year for their offspring to reside on the east coast.