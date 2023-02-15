Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André Enjoy Intimate Dinner Date After NSFW Instagram Debut

It was date night for Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André ! Hours after teasing their new and naughty romance on Instagram, the duo ended their Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner date.

André, 39, was pictured arriving at the supermodel’s apartment with a large bouquet of flowers on Tuesday, February 14.

Ratajkowski, 31, stepped out in a mini dress, oversized green leather jacket and some knee-high zebra printed boots for the intimate date, while André sported a red button down, magenta jacket and white floral pants for the occasion.