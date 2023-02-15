Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André Enjoy Intimate Dinner Date After NSFW Instagram Debut
It was date night for Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André! Hours after teasing their new and naughty romance on Instagram, the duo ended their Valentine’s Day with a romantic dinner date.
André, 39, was pictured arriving at the supermodel’s apartment with a large bouquet of flowers on Tuesday, February 14.
Ratajkowski, 31, stepped out in a mini dress, oversized green leather jacket and some knee-high zebra printed boots for the intimate date, while André sported a red button down, magenta jacket and white floral pants for the occasion.
After the supermodel and the comedian first sparked romance rumors earlier this year, they turned up the heat on the loved-up holiday with a nude photo of the two lounging around together.
André took to Instagram to share two photos of himself and Ratajkowski naked in the My Body author’s New York City apartment. The Eric André Show captioned the photo that nearly broke the internet: “💘💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘.”
The photos show André laying on the couch fully nude with just the cupid heart emoji covering his manhood. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is pictured in the mirror wearing only her bra.
Fellow celebrity pals and fans took to the comments section to add in their two cents on the couple’s jaw-dropping photos. Diplo, with whom the couple was seen attending a Knicks game last week, commented “😍😍” in support of the photos, while songwriter and producer Benny Blanco joked, “remove the arrow or delete this.”
The new flames were first spotted together in early January having a date night at New York trendy hotspot Sakagura. They then got flirty on social media after Ratajkowski posted a sexy photo in a cutout top that André commented on with the heart eyes emoji.
Later that month, the couple was seen on a romantic getaway in the Caman Islands. Insiders caught the couple packing on the PDA during their loved-up retreat, as one source spilled, “They just seemed really happy and relaxed together."
Since the “High Low with EmRata” podcast host filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022, her dating life has been in the spotlight. Though she was rumored to have had flings with Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson, it seems the flames quickly burnt out with both men, as she complained back in December 2022 that she was in need of “normal guys.”
Page Six reported Ratajkowski and André's Valentine's Day outing.