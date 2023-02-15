Emily Ratajkowski Rings In Valentine’s Day With New Man Eric André But Declares You 'Can’t Trust Anyone'
Emily Ratajkowski is spreading a Valentine's Day public service announcement!
The supermodel took to TikTok on Monday February 13, to share an important warning to all females about trusting in love despite celebrating the ultimate romantic holiday — in the nude — with new flame Eric André.
"Important reminder to all the girlies tomorrow," Ratajkowski captioned the clip where she lip synced to Kristen Wiig's character from Bridesmaids saying, "You cannot trust anybody...ever."
Despite her reservations, the My Body author seemed to have quite the steamy Valentine's Day with the stand-up comedian after he shared a photo of them relaxing together naked on Instagram.
"💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘," André wrote alongside the Tuesday, February 14, picture of himself laying nude on the couch covering his private parts while Ratajkowski posed sans clothing in the mirror, showing off her ample assets.
The pair were first spotted out on a date in New York City in January — weeks after the "High Low with EmRata" podcast host broke off her brief fling with Pete Davidson. The two were seen later that month packing on the PDA on the beach in the Cayman Islands.
- In The Buff! New Flames Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André Show Off Bare Bodies For Steamy Valentine's Day Photos
- Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Short Bob Hairstyle & Bangs At Fashion Show: See Photo Of Her New Look!
- Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Photos Of 'Little Superstar' Son Sylvester's First Modeling Gig
Ratajkowski has always been outspoken about her skepticism of love. During the January 3, episode of her podcast, the cover girl admitted how she feels men cannot handle strong women.
“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,'” she explained of the ways males date. “They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Weirdly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens,” Ratajkowski specified. “The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has."
Before dating some of Hollywood's most eligible men, Ratajkoski was married to Sebastian Bear-Mcclard, with whom she shares almost 2-year-old Sylvester, from 2018 until she filed for divorce in 2022 after the filmmaker reportedly stepped out on their marriage.