Jay Pharoah Hilariously Confirms Pete Davidson's 'BDE': 'It's 9 Inches'

"Hey, man, it's Pete. There's something in the sauce. He got something, OK. He got something inside," Pharoah said on SiriusXM’s "The Jess Cagle Show" on Thursday, November 10. "So I talk to him, I said, 'Pete, man, what is it?' I said … 'What is it. What'd you do? What was it? How you do it?'"

Pharoah, a famed impressionist, then revealed that The King of Staten Island star, 28, credited his manhood for his success. "He told me what it was. It’s his endowment. That's what he told me it is," the 35-year-old shared, before joking, "He was like, 'Yeah, bro, it's like nine inches.' I was like, 'What? Word. Oh snap, we twins. That's crazy.'"