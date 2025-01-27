Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Reveals Her Private Part in Skimpy Bathing Suit in Brazil: See the Scandalous Photos
Emily Ratajkowski is turning up the heat during her Brazilian getaway, leaving little to the imagination with her daring swimsuit looks.
The 33-year-old model shared a series of sultry snaps on Instagram, starting with a skimpy white swimsuit covered in red cherry prints. In the photo, Ratajkowski posed in her hotel room, her face cropped out as the camera focused on her toned body. She playfully lowered her thong, pushing boundaries with the revealing shot.
In another slide, the My Body author gave fans a view of her back while flaunting her sculpted curves in a tropical-printed bikini.
Ratajkowski kept the bold moments going with a cheeky shot in a micro triangle bikini that struggled to contain her assets. She then paired the look with maroon rectangular sunglasses as she struck a confident pose while sitting at a beachside restaurant.
She also posted a breezy video of herself rocking a black crop top with green accents and a tiny embroidered Brazil flag, all while the crystal-clear ocean shimmered in the background.
The trip wasn’t just about steamy looks.
The mom-of-one included her family in the vacation content, sharing a sweet moment with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she welcomed in 2021 with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.
In one photo, the model went braless in a white bandeau halter top as her son played with toy animals by her side.
Another outfit change showed Ratajkowski in a micro green-and-yellow bikini paired with a green bandana as she carried her son’s bag. She completed the casual-yet-chic look with red PUMA Speedcats.
She even made time to visit Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, sharing a photo of the landmark glowing against the night sky.
Of course, her followers didn’t hold back in the comments.
“Angelic perfection,” one fan gushed, while another chimed in, “Eternal crush.”
A third wrote, “THE BIGGEST, hot babe!!!!”
Most people commented using multiple fire emojis.
The star’s Brazilian adventure comes right after her steamy campaign with Intimissimi on Tuesday, January 21, where she teased her nearly 30 million Instagram followers with photos from the lingerie brand’s Valentine’s Day collection, as OK! previously reported.
"Valentine's with @intimissimi ❤️💔," she captioned the post, which featured her lounging on an all-white bed in a sheer red lace bra and matching cheeky underwear.
For the campaign, Ratajkowski styled her brown hair in an effortless, all-down look, and her makeup appeared to naturally enhance her gorgeous complexion.
The Gone Girl actress wore her brunette locks loose and natural for the shoot, while subtle makeup enhanced her glowing complexion. One particularly bold shot featured her tugging at the string of her panties, showing off her sculpted abs.
Naturally, fans went wild over the photos.
“The most beautiful girl in the world,” one gushed, while another joked, “God was in a really good mood the day he made you ❤️.”
Ratajkowski’s collaboration with Intimissimi marks her as the brand’s newest U.S. ambassador, joining an impressive roster of past representatives, including Jennifer Lopez, Irina Shayk and Heidi Klum.
In a press release announcing the partnership in November 2024, the model said she was honored to be a part of a company that "celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way."
"I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully," she explained at the time.