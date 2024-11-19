Home > News > Emily Ratajkowski NEWS Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Only Her Rock-Hard Abs in Massive Cutout Sweater During NYC Shopping Spree: See the Stunning Photo Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in NYC for Gimaguas pop-up on Monday, November 18.

Emily Ratajkowski loves to bare her flawless features — and never fails to make fans drool while doing so. The stunning model uploaded a smoking hot photo to her Instagram Story on Monday, November 18, as she sported a fashion-forward look exposing her rock-hard abs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @emrata/Instagram The model stunned in a red sweater featuring a massive cutout around her abs.

Article continues below advertisement

Ratajkowski had been on a shopping spree at a Gimaguas pop-up in New York City when she chucked up a peace sign and posed for a photo in a unique oversized red sweater. The Gone Girl star's chest slightly peaked out at the top of a massive cutout in the chic couture. The hole went all the way down to her thighs, leaving Ratajkowski's desirably tight tummy open for all to see.

Article continues below advertisement

Beneath the sweater, Ratajkowski, 33, wore a black skirt and boots. She held onto two large red bags that perfectly matched her top and were seemingly filled with goodies from the pop-up event. "We love you @gimaguas," the My Body actor wrote alongside the gorgeous photo of herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski is a 33-year-old mom-of-one.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette bombshell's street style photo op comes less than one week after she was announced as the newest U.S. brand ambassador for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi on Tuesday, November 12. As OK! previously reported, Ratajkowski donned an alluring black lace lingerie set for the campaign's photoshoot, looking absolutely breathtaking in a strapless bra, low-rise underwear and a beautiful matching kimono.

Article continues below advertisement

In a press release for the partnership, the mom-of-one — who shares her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 3, with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 43 — said she was "thrilled" to work with a company that "celebrates women and femininity in such an inspiring way." "I am excited to help introduce this iconic brand to more women across the U.S. I truly believe in the power of beautiful lingerie to make you feel confident and empowered, and Intimissimi does this beautifully," she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Intimissimi/MEGA Emily Ratajkowski was recently named the newest U.S. brand ambassador for Intimissimi.

Article continues below advertisement

Ratajkowski has always been a fan of flaunting her exquisite physique in barely-there clothing. At the end of May, the We Are Your Friends actress strutted the streets of NYC in a cleavage-baring bikini from her swimwear brand Inamorata Woman, which she paired with red sneakers and white crew socks.

Article continues below advertisement

She posed in a pair of stylish sunglasses while holding onto an iced coffee and standing in the middle of a crosswalk in the Big Apple. Most recently, Ratajkowski completely stripped down to snap some naked mirror selfies from her bathtub.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Emily Ratajkowski loves to post photos of herself wearing little-to-no clothing.

Article continues below advertisement

"At home era," she captioned the post, which also featured Ratajkowski lying down in bed with no clothes on and keeping her chest covered by her forearm as she seductively pouted her lips at the camera. In March, Ratajkowski also laid naked while showing off her diamond "divorce rings."