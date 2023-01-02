OK Magazine
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Body In Pink Thong Bikini After Pete Davidson Split

By:

Jan. 2 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her rear to celebrate the end of 2023!

On Friday, December 30, the model took to TikTok to share a cheeky video of herself laying on the beach in a hot pink thong bikini as she showed off her toned assets without featuring her famous face.

“Emrata for president please,” one person commented, while another added, “I mean, if I looked like you, this would be my everyday outfit. slay queen.”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CAUGHT MAKING OUT WITH ARTIST JACK GREER DESPITE RUMORED ROMANCE WITH PETE DAVIDSON

The thirst trap comes after Ratajkowski called off her romance with Pete Davidson, which is reportedly "fine with both of them," according to insiders.

“Their fling has moved into the friend zone,” a source revealed about the Saturday Night Live alum and the My Body author, who was recently seen locking lips with artist Jack Greer and riding on a motorcycle with DJ Orazio Rispo.

In July 2022, Ratajkowski got back into the dating scene after her split from estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, the father of her 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo.

"I can tell you that I have never been single before," she explained in an October 2022 interview. "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."

KIM KARDASHIAN POSTS CRYPTIC QUOTE ABOUT 'EVERYTHING ENDS UP WORKING OUT' AFTER PETE DAVIDSON MOVES ON WITH EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

Despite going through a rollercoaster of emotions over the breakup, Ratajkowski has not been shy about keeping her dating options open. "I feel like this app is a little bit white. It feels like a very particular type of man and honestly a very particular kind of woman, so I don't know that I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here," she said of using a dating app during an episode of her podcast, "High Low With EmRata."

"I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting," Ratajkowski continued. "It's only been a few days, but I have so much to say."

