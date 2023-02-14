In The Buff! New Flames Emily Ratajkowski & Eric André Show Off Bare Bodies For Steamy Valentine's Day Photos
Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski are in their birthdays suits for Valentine's Day.
On Tuesday, February 14, the comedian flabbergasted fans when he revealed how he and the model, who have been linked since last month, are spending their time, sharing two photos of themselves in the buff!
"💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘," he captioned the shots, which showed André, 39, laying completely naked on the couch with an emoji covering his privates, a glass of wine in hand. Clothes were strewn across the carpet that's set out in front of the fireplace, and Ratajkowski — sans clothes — can be seen in the mirror taking the steamy snap.
Needless to say, social media went wild over the pics, with one person tweeting, "Eric andre cuffing emily ratajkowski is proof that the goofy guys stay winning."
"Eric Andre is the luckiest man alive," declared another, with a third quipping, "You can't spell american dream without Eric Andre."
The My Body author, 31, didn't share the scandalous shots to her own profile, though she did upload a video of the comic socializing with Diplo when they attended the New York Knicks game the night prior.
Some fans wondered if the post was the stars' way of announcing they're officially dating, but their status still remains unclear, especially since the mom-of-one has said she's looking to meet tons of new people after splitting from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last summer.
Over the past few months, the model has also been seen out with Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo, and on a recent episode of her podcast, she admitted to even giving dating apps a shot.
"I feel like this app is a little bit white. It feels like a very particular type of man and honestly a very particular kind of woman, so I don't know that I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here," she shared, referencing the fact that she's interested in romancing both sexes. "I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting."