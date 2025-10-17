Eminem Reportedly Dating His Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota After Keeping Love Life Private

Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Eminem might be off the market. The 53-year-old rapper has reportedly been seeing his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota, after years of keeping his personal life under wraps. According to insiders, “Katrina's worked with Em for years, handling his hair and grooming for music videos and photoshoots.” Another source added, “When she's not with Eminem ... she works as a hair stylist at a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.”

Source: MEGA Eminem is reportedly dating his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota.

While neither of them has publicly confirmed the romance, the two have apparently grown close over time — though it’s still unclear how long they’ve been together.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone publicly since his marriage to Kimberly Scott. The two met as teens in 1988 and shared an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly two decades. They tied the knot twice — first in 1999 and again in 2006 — before calling it quits for good in 2007.

Source: @kimscottmathers/Instagram The rapper has kept his love life private for years after he split from Kimberly Scott in 2007.

The pair share daughter Hailie Jade Scott, born in 1995. During their years together, Eminem also became a father figure to two other girls in the family. In 2005, he adopted Stevie Laine Scott, Kimberly’s child with her then-boyfriend Eric Hartter, after the two briefly reconciled. He also adopted Alaina Marie Scott, the daughter of Kimberly’s late twin sister, Dawn, in the early 2000s.

"I have full custody of my niece," Eminem told Rolling Stone back in 2004. "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Source: @alainamariescott/Instagram; @stevielainee/Instagram; @hailiejade/Instagram Eminem has three daughters, Alaina, Hailie and Stevie Scott.

Sadly, Dawn passed away in 2016 from a suspected overdose. Recently, the rapper’s family has been making happy headlines of their own. Just days ago, Alaina, 32, announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Moeller.

She posted a sweet photo on Instagram holding a tiny white onesie that read “Baby Moeller. Coming 2026.” "THE BEST OF YOU + ME. For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way," she wrote in her caption. "There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one🤍."

Source: MEGA A source revealed that Katrina Malota has worked with him on 'music videos and photoshoots.'

