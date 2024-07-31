Eminem Invented Slim Shady Persona Because He Was 'Broke' and His 'Music Was Going Nowhere': 'My Life Was F----- Up'

'Til death did they part. Eminem is on to bigger and better things after officially killing off Slim Shady, his alter-ego persona, in his recently released album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

A Tuesday, July 30, video interview titled "Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off" saw Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, address his former self in a hilarious AI-generated conversation between the 51-year-old and Slim Shady, the bleach blonde, bad boy, younger version of the rapper he invented at the start of his career.