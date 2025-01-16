6 Things Eminem Has Said About His Upbringing: Relationship With His Father, the People Who Truly Loved Him and More

Although his parents did not provide the best childhood experience, Eminem named the family members who truly loved him.

"My Aunt Edna, which would be my great-aunt Edna, and my Uncle Charles, my great-uncle Charles. This was in Missouri. They're from my dad's side," he told Rolling Stone.

The "Mockingbird" rap star, 52, continued, "They took care of me a lot. My Uncle Charles passed in '92 or '93, and Aunt Edna passed away just six months ago. She was, like, eighty-six. They were older, but they did things with me; they let me stay the weekends there, took me to school, bought me things, let me stay and watch TV, let me cut the grass to get five dollars, took me to the mall. Between them and my Uncle Ronnie, they were my solidity."