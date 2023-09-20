Emma Roberts Faces Backlash After Being Accused of Making Transphobic Comments to 'American Horror Story' Costar Angelica Ross: 'So Disrespectful'
Angelica Ross claimed that costar Emma Roberts made transphobic comments to her when they worked together on the set of American Horror Story: 1984.
Ross, who is a transwoman, took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 20, and alleged that the Scream Queens actress misgendered her and made her feel self conscious on several occasions during filming.
Ross recalled a time when Roberts joked that the Pose star had been "mean" to her. John Carroll Lynch , who played the character Benjamin Richter in the slasher season of the hit show, then quipped back that the "ladies" — Ross and Roberts — should be nice between takes.
The 42-year-old actress claimed that Roberts shot back, "Don't you mean 'lady?'" to Lynch, seemingly implying that Ross was not a woman, then walked away.
On Wednesday, September 20, Ross took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed that another incident occurred when the cast was trying to learn how to mimic costar Cody Fern's Australian accent.
"We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh[s] and drops it several octaves," Ross wrote. "I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words. of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that."
Critics and former fans of Roberts flooded social media, slamming the Nerve star for her alleged cruel comments.
"That’s so disrespectful. I’m sorry u went through that," one user wrote, while another added, "She's so nasty ... thank you for speaking out."
"Me counting the number times Emma Roberts has proven to be an awful human being," a third commenter quipped, while a fourth noted, "Emma roberts is trashy and everybody knows."
Despite Ross' reported negative experiences with Roberts, she once again hopped on X to make it "absolutely clear" that she didn't want to see a certain type of comment on her page.
"I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma," she said on Wednesday. "Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
TMZ reported the contents of Ross' Instagram Live video.