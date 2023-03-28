Emma Watson Declines Selfie Request At Taylor Swift Concert, Fan Insists Actress Was Still 'So Nice'
Talk about a lucky streak! While it was nearly impossible to secure a ticket to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, social media star Anna Paul was not only able to attend the Friday, March 24, show in Las Vegas, but she also met an A-list actress while there.
In a TikTok video, Paul explained she was washing her hands in a mostly empty bathroom when she looked next to her and saw Harry Potter star Emma Watson at the sink.
The OnlyFans model did a double take at the British beauty, 32, since she was in disbelief, but after she knew without a doubt that it was Watson, the influencer was unsure if she should say hello, though Paul wanted to since she's a huge fan of the series.
"I also thought, if I don’t say something, I’m going to regret it for the rest of my life. I really will," the TikTok user explained. "So as she was walking out I was like, ‘Excuse me…’ She turned around and said, ‘Yes?’"
"I said ‘I was wondering if I could please…’ And as I said it she said, ‘Ooh, I’m so sorry!" she continued.
Despite being shot down, Paul felt "totally fine," and after telling Watson to “enjoy the concert," the actress replied, "You too."
"She was so nice!" Paul emphasized. "So Emma Watson told me to enjoy a Taylor Swift concert. OK, that's all!"
According to reports, the movie star took in the show with ex-boyfriend Brendan Wallace, though it's unclear if they're back together.
- Is Emma Watson Truly Done With Hollywood? Actress Recently Spotted Walking The Red Carpet
- 'Harry Potter' Reunion Gets Called Out For 'Editing Mistake' After Mixing Up Photos Of Emma Watson & Emma Roberts
- J.K. Rowling Noticeably Absent From 'Harry Potter' 20-Year Reunion Special Following Author's Transphobic Remarks
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the Beauty and the Beast lead is reportedly "done with Hollywood" after growing tired of "playing the game and the politics."
"It is insane that no one talks about it either, because she is so f****** bankable. People need to understand that Emma was — well technically is — the biggest female star in Hollywood history," the source noted to OK!. "She is in a spot where she could get the green light for anything she wanted to make. So she is going out on top."