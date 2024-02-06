Joe Biden's Latest Fumble: President Confuses French President Emmanuel Macron With Dead Ex-Leader François Mitterrand

“It was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, ‘America is back,’ and Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said – said, ‘you know what — why — how long you back for?’” Biden said, referring to the conversation at the G7 summit in which NATO heads chatted about the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

“And I looked at him, and the — and the chancellor of Germany said, ‘What would you say Mr. President, if you picked up the paper tomorrow in the London Times and the London Times said, ‘A thousand people break through the House of Commons, break down the doors, two Bobbies are killed in order to stop the election of a prime minister. What would you say?’" he continued. “I never thought about it from that perspective. What would we say if that happened in another democracy around the world?”