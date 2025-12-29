or
Eric Dane's Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Admits Their Relationship Remains 'Very Complicated' Amid Actor's Painful ALS Battle

Photo of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane's estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart broke down their 'complicated' relationship amid his ALS diagnosis.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Rebecca Gayheart is the first to admit that her relationship with estranged husband Eric Dane is not what it once was.

In an essay published by an outlet on Monday, December 29, the actress, 54, revealed what it’s been like serving as Dane’s “care partner” following his ALS diagnosis in April.

Image of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are separated but not divorced.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are separated but not divorced.

“It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love,” she detailed. “Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me.”

The couple has been married since 2004 and share two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

“Eric and I have known each other for a million years now,” Rebecca wrote in her piece. “I care about him deeply. We had a really lovely marriage for a long time — we were married for 15 years — we created two beautiful girls.”

The Stars Are Not Officially Divorced

Image of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart share two daughters.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart share two daughters.

The Scream 2 star filed for divorce in February 2018, but the duo agreed to simply remain separated this past March, sans the legal proceedings.

“Lots of s--- went crazy in our relationship, and it wasn’t good,” Rebecca revealed. “We separated, but we never got a divorce; we were about to and then we didn’t. We haven’t lived in the same home for eight years; he’s dated other people, I’ve dated someone."

Rebecca Gayheart Is 'Trying to Be Mature' With Estranged Husband Eric Dane

Image of Rebecca Gayheart is supporting Eric Dane through his health struggles.
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart is supporting Eric Dane through his health struggles.

Marital tension aside, she is determined to be there for the actor, 53, amid his health struggles.

“Whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that. And I want to model that for my girls: That’s what you do. That’s the right thing to do,” Rebecca expressed.

The TV star admitted it’s been “really positive” spending more time as a family.

“I think it’s nice for the kids to see maybe a softer side of us,” she wrote. “It’s not that they have the hopes of us being together — kids always dream of their parents getting back together, and I think now ours don’t because they understand the reality of the situation. And hopefully, what they see instead are two adults who are trying to be mature and focus on what’s important.”

Eric Dane Plans to Continue Acting

Image of Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS in April.

In June, Eric said he aims to continue acting “till the wheels fall off” despite his medical diagnosis, which has no cure.

"I feel great when I'm at work," he told an outlet. "Of course, there have been some sort of setbacks, but I feel pretty good. My spirit is always pretty buoyant, so at the end of the day, that's all that matters."

