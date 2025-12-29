Eric Dane's Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart Admits Their Relationship Remains 'Very Complicated' Amid Actor's Painful ALS Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca Gayheart is the first to admit that her relationship with estranged husband Eric Dane is not what it once was. In an essay published by an outlet on Monday, December 29, the actress, 54, revealed what it’s been like serving as Dane’s “care partner” following his ALS diagnosis in April.

Source: MEGA Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are separated but not divorced.

“It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people. Our love may not be romantic, but it’s a familial love,” she detailed. “Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him. That I’m going to do my best to do right by him. And I know he would do the same for me.” The couple has been married since 2004 and share two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14. “Eric and I have known each other for a million years now,” Rebecca wrote in her piece. “I care about him deeply. We had a really lovely marriage for a long time — we were married for 15 years — we created two beautiful girls.”

The Stars Are Not Officially Divorced

Source: MEGA Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart share two daughters.

Rebecca Gayheart Is 'Trying to Be Mature' With Estranged Husband Eric Dane

Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart is supporting Eric Dane through his health struggles.

Marital tension aside, she is determined to be there for the actor, 53, amid his health struggles. “Whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that. And I want to model that for my girls: That’s what you do. That’s the right thing to do,” Rebecca expressed. The TV star admitted it’s been “really positive” spending more time as a family. “I think it’s nice for the kids to see maybe a softer side of us,” she wrote. “It’s not that they have the hopes of us being together — kids always dream of their parents getting back together, and I think now ours don’t because they understand the reality of the situation. And hopefully, what they see instead are two adults who are trying to be mature and focus on what’s important.”

Eric Dane Plans to Continue Acting

Source: MEGA Eric Dane was diagnosed with ALS in April.