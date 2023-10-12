'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Does NOT Have an Arizona Address Despite Her Promises to Kody and Robyn: Report

Meri Brown does not appear to have an Arizona address, despite promising that she would split her time between Flagstaff and Parowan, Utah, in a recent episode of Sister Wives.

The mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 28, with the Kody — confessed she would be moving her clothing business to Utah so she could run it closer to her bed and breakfast, but assured him and his fourth wife, Robyn, that she would still have a small apartment nearby so she could maintain a relationship with them and their kids.