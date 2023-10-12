'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Does NOT Have an Arizona Address Despite Her Promises to Kody and Robyn: Report
Meri Brown does not appear to have an Arizona address, despite promising that she would split her time between Flagstaff and Parowan, Utah, in a recent episode of Sister Wives.
The mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 28, with the Kody — confessed she would be moving her clothing business to Utah so she could run it closer to her bed and breakfast, but assured him and his fourth wife, Robyn, that she would still have a small apartment nearby so she could maintain a relationship with them and their kids.
However, a news outlet reported that Meri's only current address is listed at Lizzie's Heritage Inn.
This comes months after a source spilled that the 52-year-old packed up her things and was "done with having anything to do with Arizona."
"She's moving on. Kody has been helpful with her move and supportive of her decision," the source said at the time. "They are working on their friendship. They're taking baby steps for now. Building their friendship is a step in a positive direction."
As OK! previously reported, Meri struggled with the decision to move more permanently to the Beehive State due to her friendship with Robyn and her hopes to reconcile her marriage with Kody after years of being romantically estranged.
"I'd like my relationship with Kody to get to a place where we have a good marriage relationship, but that's not where it is right now," Meri admitted to the cameras. "And I feel like when I tell him I'm going to be moving my business up to the B&B, he's going to interpret that as that I am done with this relationship. And that's not where I am."
After spilling the news to Robyn, the 44-year-old became emotional.
"This is where you live though. This is going to stay home, right? Meri and I always had this steadiness between the two of us and through everything that’s been happening at least I can go to her," she said in a confessional. "We’re going to stick this out right? Let’s not give up, okay?"
And despite Meri's hopes for rekindling their marriage, Kody didn't seem to care that she would be spending more time in Utah.
"Cool, that’s good right?" he replied casually.
Later, in his own confessional, Kody admitted, "I can't tell if she's saying, 'Hey, I'm going to move my business to the B&B' so I go, 'No, no, Meri, please don't, stay here."
"I don't see her that often. But I'm not trying to act like we're getting back into this marriage full-fledge," he added. "I'm not trying to do that. I think I see the writing on the wall. I'm literally waiting for her to catch up."
The Sun reported that Meri's only address appeared to be at her bed and breakfast in Utah.