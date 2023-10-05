Eric Trump Dragged for Portraying Donald as a Bold Leader: 'He's Trying So Hard to Earn His Dad's Love'
Eric Trump was slammed on social media after he tried to portray dad Donald Trump as an American hero.
During the former first son's appearance on Newsmax, he insisted that the ex-POTUS is the only man fit to lead the country.
"My father is really the first and only line of defense for 100+ million Americans who they want to censor, they want to de-platform, they want to disarm, they want to go after," he stated. "They want to take away their rights, their liberties, their freedoms, their voice."
"My father is a one man wrecking ball that keeps the lunacy and the tyranny from hitting those 100 million," insisted Eric, 39. "And it's why he's beloved by people in this country."
After a clip of his words went viral on social media, individuals began to attack him for putting out a false narrative.
"The only way this could be true would be if Trump kept the lunacy and the tyranny to himself!" one person quipped on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"No he isn't and that's just stupid! He's the criminal," another person said of Donald, 77.
"Where does he get this 100 million Americans from? Is this Trump University math in action?" a third person pondered, while another person tweeted, "Tyranny? Really Eric? Your father is a one man wrecking ball to decency and democracy. He's going to jail."
Some thought Eric was hyping up the ex-POTUS to make sure he stays in his dad's good graces.
"LOVE ME DADDY, PLEAAAAASSSEEE!!" one social media joked in response, while another noted, "Eric is trying so hard to earn his dad’s love."
- Eric Trump Mocked for Insisting the 'Trump Family Didn’t Enrich Themselves When They Went Into Government': 'Don't Forget Who Your Daddy Is'
- Eric Trump Roasted For Falsely Claiming 'Tens & Tens Of Thousands' Of Americans Supported His Father On Day Of Arrest: 'Numbers Aren't His Strong Suit'
- Donald Trump Jr. Denounces Father's Indictment, Calls It 'Communist-Level S***'
Eric's comments come amid Donald's fraud trial, which kicked off in Manhattan on Monday, October 2. As OK! reported, Eric and his older brother, Don. Jr, 45, will have to testify as witnesses, and they were also found liable in the case.
While sister Ivanka, 41, is also set to testify, she was dismissed as a co-defendant in June.
The family has been accused of inflating their assets, though the former commander-in-chief has denied any wrongdoing and has lashed out over the situation via Truth Social.
However, after false and disparaging remarks about individuals involved in the case, such as New York General Attorney Letitia James, Judge Arthur Engoron issued a gag order on Tuesday, October 3, prohibiting the father-of-five from "posting or publicly speaking about any member" of the judge's staff.
To little surprise, Donald failed to listen, going on another social media rant at 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 5.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The ridiculous A.G. case against me in New York, brought by the Racist and Incompetent Peekaboo James, is being studied and mocked all over the World. Companies are Fleeing! It, [sic] and the highly political, Trump Hating Judge, are DESTROYING the Image and Reputation of the New York State Legal System & Courts," he wrote in one post. "All of this while MURDERS & VIOLENT CRIME HIT UNIMAGINABLE RECORDS! This is sooo bad for New York. HELP! The respected Commercial Division, where it should have been sent in the first place, must take over this 'sh.. show.'"