OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > eric trump
OK LogoNEWS

Eric Trump Dragged for Portraying Donald as a Bold Leader: 'He's Trying So Hard to Earn His Dad's Love'

eric trump dragged portraying donald bold leader trying earn dads love
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 5 2023, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Eric Trump was slammed on social media after he tried to portray dad Donald Trump as an American hero.

During the former first son's appearance on Newsmax, he insisted that the ex-POTUS is the only man fit to lead the country.

Article continues below advertisement
eric trump dragged portraying donald bold leader trying earn dads love
Source: mega

Eric Trump was mocked after claiming Donald Trump has the support of over 100 million Americans.

"My father is really the first and only line of defense for 100+ million Americans who they want to censor, they want to de-platform, they want to disarm, they want to go after," he stated. "They want to take away their rights, their liberties, their freedoms, their voice."

"My father is a one man wrecking ball that keeps the lunacy and the tyranny from hitting those 100 million," insisted Eric, 39. "And it's why he's beloved by people in this country."

Article continues below advertisement
eric trump dragged portraying donald bold leader trying earn dads love
Source: mega

Donald Trump is currently in court over fraud accusations.

After a clip of his words went viral on social media, individuals began to attack him for putting out a false narrative.

"The only way this could be true would be if Trump kept the lunacy and the tyranny to himself!" one person quipped on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"No he isn't and that's just stupid! He's the criminal," another person said of Donald, 77.

Article continues below advertisement
eric trump dragged portraying donald bold leader trying earn dads love
Source: mega

Eric Trump and wife Lara married in 2014.

"Where does he get this 100 million Americans from? Is this Trump University math in action?" a third person pondered, while another person tweeted, "Tyranny? Really Eric? Your father is a one man wrecking ball to decency and democracy. He's going to jail."

Some thought Eric was hyping up the ex-POTUS to make sure he stays in his dad's good graces.

"LOVE ME DADDY, PLEAAAAASSSEEE!!" one social media joked in response, while another noted, "Eric is trying so hard to earn his dad’s love."

MORE ON:
eric trump
Article continues below advertisement
eric trump
Source: mega

Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Trump will all testify at Donald's fraud trial.

Eric's comments come amid Donald's fraud trial, which kicked off in Manhattan on Monday, October 2. As OK! reported, Eric and his older brother, Don. Jr, 45, will have to testify as witnesses, and they were also found liable in the case.

While sister Ivanka, 41, is also set to testify, she was dismissed as a co-defendant in June.

The family has been accused of inflating their assets, though the former commander-in-chief has denied any wrongdoing and has lashed out over the situation via Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

However, after false and disparaging remarks about individuals involved in the case, such as New York General Attorney Letitia James, Judge Arthur Engoron issued a gag order on Tuesday, October 3, prohibiting the father-of-five from "posting or publicly speaking about any member" of the judge's staff.

To little surprise, Donald failed to listen, going on another social media rant at 5:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"The ridiculous A.G. case against me in New York, brought by the Racist and Incompetent Peekaboo James, is being studied and mocked all over the World. Companies are Fleeing! It, [sic] and the highly political, Trump Hating Judge, are DESTROYING the Image and Reputation of the New York State Legal System & Courts," he wrote in one post. "All of this while MURDERS & VIOLENT CRIME HIT UNIMAGINABLE RECORDS! This is sooo bad for New York. HELP! The respected Commercial Division, where it should have been sent in the first place, must take over this 'sh.. show.'"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.