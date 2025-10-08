Eric Trump Fumes at 'Foolish' Chris Cuomo During Explosive Interview About the 'Weaponization of Government': Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Things turned tense during Eric Trump's interview with Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night, October 7. The son of President Donald Trump appeared to become angry during an amplified rant after the NewsNation anchor suggested the Trump administration was moving hypocritically. Eric exploded in response to a question from Cuomo about whether it was fair that President Trump was "going after" his "political opponents" — which is what Republicans accused Joe Biden's administration of doing.

"Do you think that it is fair to say it looks like the administration is going after its political opponents now and doing exactly what you say you oppose?" asked Chris. Eric, who was promoting his new book Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, seemed offended by Chris' criticism as he ridiculed the television host for being "ironic and foolish."

Immediately turning defensive, Eric rambled: "Oh, that’s, what, [James] Comey? Because, I mean, it seemed very clear to me in the congressional testimony, I don’t know, just watching it, I certainly seem like he lied to me." Continuing to rant about the indicted former FBI director, Eric snubbed, "I mean, I’m also wondering what an FBI director is doing taking memos from the FBI and leaking them to The New York Times." "I mean, Chris, I’m a guy that hopes that the FBI director would be keeping planes from flying into buildings, you know, keeping our country safe, keeping the Western way of life safe," he added. "Instead, this guy is, you know, communicating every single day with The New York Times. I mean that I’d hope a lot better."

Eric wasn't finished there, however, as he called out Chris and his family's own history of scandals. "But I find it so ironic that you’re literally one that’s pushing back on the weaponization of government when the very same people that were coming after us, you know, went after your brother [former NYC governor Andrew Cuomo] like hounds. I mean, they did everything they could to destroy his governorship," he argued. "They did everything that they could destroy his life. They did everything they could do to destroy you." "I sat in that same seat," Eric claimed. "The only difference is my last name wasn’t Cuomo. My last name was Trump."

Eric Trump Scolds Chris Cuomo for 'Playing Coy'

"You've been on the receiving end of the very same people that I’ve been the receiving [end] of," Eric scolded. "And so, to play coy with me as if this isn’t happening in the United States of America just seems ironic and foolish given what you’ve been through more so than anybody, worse than anybody." Taken aback, Chris snapped: "Hold on a second. What did you just say that you think I’m doing?" Chris then clarified, "I'm asking you questions about whether or not if something is wrong, is it also wrong to do the same thing when you get back in power? But if you think I’m playing coy, uh, you don’t know me as well as you should." "I’m not playing coy. I know what happened to me, Eric. I’m saying that what is happening now looks like what was done to you. That’s why I’m asking the question," he added.

