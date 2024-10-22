'Not True': Eric Trump Slammed for Falsely Claiming Dad Donald Saved the Word 'Christmas'
Eric Trump faced backlash after making the bold claim that his father Donald Trump saved the word "Christmas" after the Obama administration supposedly sought to limit its use.
During a recent interview with Newsmax, he accused former President Barack Obama of "weaponizing" the IRS to "go after" Christian organizations "absolutely viciously," before changing the topic to the holiday season.
"You know, you had a cognizant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas,'" he said. "I mean, they were calling it a holiday tree, uh, during the Obama administration. It wasn't until my father came in and said, 'listen, we're gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation."
"Faith is under attack, family is under attack, and what’s more important to society, to communities to, you know, kind of healthy children, to prosperous children to, you know, a safe streets, then God and religion and and the teaching of the Commandments and so many other great things, right?" he said.
After the interview aired, one critic on X shared an image of Obama posting "Merry Christmas" on social media in 2013, next to a screenshot of Trump "wishing everyone a very happy holiday season" in 2010. The photo was captioned, "Well, this is awkward."
Others pointed out the Obamas and the Bidens have publicly wished the country a "Merry Christmas" many times over the years, while the phrase "happy holidays" may be used to refer to several special days that occur in fall and winter months. It is also used as a way to greet those that may not celebrate Christmas.
Another user chimed in, "Obama still lives rent-free in the Trumps’ heads."
A separate critic quipped, "The grinch Trump did not save Christmas," and a second added, "He's fearmongering! Nobody came for Christmas! This is not true!"
This comes days after Eric insisted his dad is in tip-top shape amid speculation the ex-prez's slurring, word flubs, rambling and false statements at campaign rallies could be signs he's suffering from cognitive decline.
"My father has never been better than he is right now. He is so locked in, he is working so incredibly hard. He is on the campaign trail literally 20 hours a day," he said on October 15, shortly after the 78-year-old participated in an economic forum in Chicago. "The man is absolutely on point, you saw what he did with Bloomberg today. The entire place, in a place that you wouldn't have otherwise ... thought would have been friendly to him, was literally eating out of his hands."