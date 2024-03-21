OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Compares New York Fraud Trial Judge to 'Saturday Night Live' Character Back 'When It Was Good'

donald trump million new york fraud practical impossibilitypp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Judge Arthur F. Engoron ruled Donald Trump was liable for fraud after misrepresenting the worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in his New York civil fraud trial and was subsequently ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The embattled ex-prez took to Truth Social on Thursday, March 21, to slam the judge and compare him to a popular Saturday Night Live character.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump compares new york fraud trial judge snl character
Source: @donaldtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump ranted about his New York civil fraud trial on Truth Social.

"Even though I did nothing wrong, a Radical Left New York Judge, a true Trump Hater, Arthur Engoron (Are we allowed to speak about his Unconstitutional Gag Order?), picked a number out of THIN AIR, $355,000,000, plus interest (reminiscent of Jon Lovitz, “The Liar,” on SNL when it was good)," he wrote, referring to a character that was a pathological liar.

"[He] wants me to bond it, which is not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount, before I can even Appeal," he continued. "That is CRAZY!"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump compares new york fraud trial judge snl character
Source: @snl/youtube

Jon Lovitz on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Article continues below advertisement

"If I sold assets, and then won the Appeal, the assets would be forever gone," he added. "Also, putting up money before an Appeal is VERY EXPENSIVE."

"When I win the Appeal, all of that money is gone, and I would have done nothing wrong," he noted. "The Crooked Judge, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case (a record!), fully understands this."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump million new york fraud practical impossibility
Source: mega

Trump was found liable for fraud.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

"He gave us a demand which he knows is impossible to do. This Witch Hunt, between a bad Judge and a Corrupt & Racist Attorney General, is horrible for New York. Businesses are FLEEING, while Violent Crime flourishes. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" he concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump told staffer adolf hitler did good things book
Source: mega

Trump has not been able to secure a bond to pay the damages.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump's lawyers claimed he'd spoken with 30 underwriters but had not been able to secure a bond for the amount requested.

Gary Giulietti, an insurance broker who testified earlier in the trial, confirmed that obtaining the bond would be a "practical impossibility" for Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Over the course of my career, during which I have been directly or indirectly involved in the issuance of thousands of bonds, I have never heard of nor seen an appeal bond of this size for a private company or individual," he explained.

"After substantial good-faith effort over the last several weeks, obtaining an appeal bond for the Judgment Amount of over $464 million is just not possible under these circumstances," he said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.