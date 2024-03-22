'I Currently Have $500 Million in Cash!': Donald Trump Rages at Judge and Attorney General, Declares He Can Pay Fraud Appeal Bond in Angry Rant

The ex-president wasn't finished, firing off a similar rant in the dead of night, this time focusing his anger toward Judge Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James, calling them corrupt and racist.

"THE NEW YORK A.G. USED A STATUTE TO GO AFTER ME THAT HAS NEVER BEEN USED BEFORE, NOT ONCE, FOR SUCH A PURPOSE," Trump's rant continued. "IT, IN AND OF ITSELF, IS SOOO UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND UNFAIR ... All DECISIONS AND RIGHTS ARE GIVEN TO, IN THIS CASE, A CORRUPT, TRUMP HATING JUDGE, WHO CAME UP WITH A CRAZY, OUT OF THIN AIR AWARD, IN ORDER TO DAMAGE ME POLITICALLY, AND NOT ALLOW ME TO USE ANY OF THE LARGE AMOUNT OF CASH I HAVE BUILT UP OVER THE YEARS, THROUGH HARD WORK, INSIGHT, INSTINCT, AND DILIGENCE, ON MY POLITICAL CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT."

"THAT IS JUST WHAT CROOKED JOE BIDEN WANTED THIS POLITICAL HACK, COUPLED WITH A CORRUPT AND RACIST ATTORNEY GENERAL, TO DO. I DID NOTHING WRONG! THIS IS SIMPLY A 'TAKING,' MUCH LIKE WHAT IS DONE IN COMMUNIST COUNTRIES, AND WILL LEAVE AN IRREPARABLE STAIN ON NEW YORK STATE AND ITS JUDICIAL SYSTEM." He concluded with, "IT IS TOTALLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL, INCLUDING THE HARSH GAG ORDER IMPOSED. THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS WAS ALREADY RULED ON, FOR ME!"

