'I Currently Have $500 Million in Cash!': Donald Trump Rages at Judge and Attorney General, Declares He Can Pay Fraud Appeal Bond in Angry Rant
Former President Donald Trump took to social media to express his frustration about the $454 million fraud appeal bond he is facing. He boldly claimed to have the necessary funds to cover it — without explicitly stating his intention to pay it out.
Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump, his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization to pay more than $360 million after being found liable for defrauding banks and insurers.
The New York businessman and his legion of lawyers plan on appealing the judgment. However, several bond businesses have denied the former president's bid to front the cash.
He took to Truth Social to tell his followers that he has the funds to pay for the bond in an all-capped rant about the ruling.
"THROUGH HARD WORK, TALENT, AND LUCK, I CURRENTLY HAVE ALMOST FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN CASH, A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF WHICH I INTENDED TO USE IN MY CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT," Trump claimed on Truth Social. "THE OFTEN OVERTURNED POLITICAL HACK JUDGE ON THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT A.G. CASE, WHERE I HAVE DONE NOTHING WRONG, KNEW THIS, WANTED TO TAKE IT AWAY FROM ME, AND THAT’S WHERE AND WHY HE CAME UP WITH THE SHOCKING NUMBER WHICH, COUPLED WITH HIS CRAZY INTEREST DEMAND, IS APPROXIMATELY $454,000,000."
"I DID NOTHING WRONG EXCEPT WIN AN ELECTION IN 2016 THAT I WASN’T EXPECTED TO WIN, DID EVEN BETTER IN 2020, AND NOW LEAD, BY A LOT, IN 2024," he continued. "THIS IS COMMUNISM IN AMERICA!"
The ex-president wasn't finished, firing off a similar rant in the dead of night, this time focusing his anger toward Judge Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James, calling them corrupt and racist.
"THE NEW YORK A.G. USED A STATUTE TO GO AFTER ME THAT HAS NEVER BEEN USED BEFORE, NOT ONCE, FOR SUCH A PURPOSE," Trump's rant continued. "IT, IN AND OF ITSELF, IS SOOO UNCONSTITUTIONAL AND UNFAIR ... All DECISIONS AND RIGHTS ARE GIVEN TO, IN THIS CASE, A CORRUPT, TRUMP HATING JUDGE, WHO CAME UP WITH A CRAZY, OUT OF THIN AIR AWARD, IN ORDER TO DAMAGE ME POLITICALLY, AND NOT ALLOW ME TO USE ANY OF THE LARGE AMOUNT OF CASH I HAVE BUILT UP OVER THE YEARS, THROUGH HARD WORK, INSIGHT, INSTINCT, AND DILIGENCE, ON MY POLITICAL CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT."
"THAT IS JUST WHAT CROOKED JOE BIDEN WANTED THIS POLITICAL HACK, COUPLED WITH A CORRUPT AND RACIST ATTORNEY GENERAL, TO DO. I DID NOTHING WRONG! THIS IS SIMPLY A 'TAKING,' MUCH LIKE WHAT IS DONE IN COMMUNIST COUNTRIES, AND WILL LEAVE AN IRREPARABLE STAIN ON NEW YORK STATE AND ITS JUDICIAL SYSTEM." He concluded with, "IT IS TOTALLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL, INCLUDING THE HARSH GAG ORDER IMPOSED. THE STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS WAS ALREADY RULED ON, FOR ME!"
During a recent appearance on Fox News, Trump's lawyer Alina Habba was asked if the former president has sought money from foreign countries to pay the bombshell judgment against him.
Habba didn't outright deny the idea, instead choosing to call the ruling "manifest injustice."