Eric Trump Mocked for Claiming His Dad Donald, 77, Has Amazing 'Stamina' During Hush Money Trial: 'He Fell Asleep Repeatedly'
Eric Trump was mocked for claiming his father, Donald Trump, is like an energy bunny — despite the ex-president, 77, caught snoozing in court during the first week of hush money trial.
"He's going all over the place. His stamina, Maria, I've never see anything like it in my life. I have just never seen it. He will be in trial all day long, relentlessly being attacked by a corrupt judge whose family is literally profiting off this whole thing — only to step out and do events at bodegas and wake up and speak to union workers and go to Michigan and go to Pennsylvania and Ohio and all the other swing states. The guy is really a remarkable human being, and I love him to death. I'm proud of him. I think the whole world knows his backbone and toughness. It's exactly who we need behind the resolute desk in Washington, D.C. It's that person we need in the Oval Office," Eric, 40, said while appearing on Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.
Of course, people immediately went to rip Eric apart. One person wrote, "New Yorkers will be amused that nepo-kid's idea of stamina is stopping by a Bodega after a 7-hour day sitting on your [expletive] and a USSS [Secret Service] escort drive across town," while another said, "He cried the whole time about how hard it was to sit in court, he fell asleep repeatedly, complained how cold it was constantly, played golf last Sunday, played golf last Wednesday, played golf yesterday, and will play golf today. Maybe Trump can show us his stamina by running to the end of his driveway. Let's see how that goes."
One user simply wrote, "He fell asleep in the courtroom the first 4 days out of 5," while another quipped, "He naps daily in court. And now visiting a bodega is considered an event? Alternate reality."
Donald is in the midst of his hush money trial, as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts he had with them before the 2016 presidential election.
Donald has denied any wrongdoing, but in late April, David Pecker, former National Enquirer publisher, admitted that he set up an arrangement with the businessman to help stop any negative stories from coming out before the election in order to help his chances of winning.
While chatting with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Thursday, April 25, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed Donald seemed OK with David spilling the beans about their prior arrangement.
“So, Wolf, he shook his head several times as David Pecker was testifying,” she stated. “It’s actually among the most animated we have seen him… But this was uncomfortable testimony from David Pecker, walking the jury through a narrative about engaging with Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen about killing stories about Trump’s involvement with two women. And in particular, Pecker told stories about engaging with Trump while Trump was president and having a conversation that related to one of these women.”