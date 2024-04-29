Eric Trump Mocked for Claiming His Dad Donald, 77, Has Amazing 'Stamina' During Hush Money Trial: 'He Fell Asleep Repeatedly'

Donald is in the midst of his hush money trial, as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts he had with them before the 2016 presidential election.

Donald has denied any wrongdoing, but in late April, David Pecker, former National Enquirer publisher, admitted that he set up an arrangement with the businessman to help stop any negative stories from coming out before the election in order to help his chances of winning.