Donald Trump Roasted for Whining About 'Freezing' NYC Courthouse, Claims They're Making Him Cold 'on Purpose': Watch

Donald Trump whined and complained on the morning of Friday, April 26, before heading into court.

"So, we have another day of court in a freezing courthouse. It's very cold in there — on purpose on believe. They don't seem to be able to get the temperature up. It shouldn't be that complicated. We have a freezing courthouse and that is just fine. Let them keep handing them out. It's a rigged trial. Thank you so much everybody," the 77-year-old said in a video clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.