Donald Trump Roasted for Whining About 'Freezing' NYC Courthouse, Claims They're Making Him Cold 'on Purpose': Watch

Apr. 26 2024, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

Donald Trump whined and complained on the morning of Friday, April 26, before heading into court.

"So, we have another day of court in a freezing courthouse. It's very cold in there — on purpose on believe. They don't seem to be able to get the temperature up. It shouldn't be that complicated. We have a freezing courthouse and that is just fine. Let them keep handing them out. It's a rigged trial. Thank you so much everybody," the 77-year-old said in a video clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Donald Trump is in New York City for his hush money trial.

Of course, people didn't feel too sorry for the ex-president, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affairs before the 2016 election.

"I thought snowflakes liked the cold," one person said, referring to Jimmy Kimmel's prior diss of calling him a "fragile snowflake," while another said, "All Trump does is complain and cry…what a winner."

A third person added, "Trump must be upset that the courtroom didn’t supply him with a Diet Coke button so that co-conspirator, Walt Nauta could fetch him a beverage at his demand. So sad to be a criminal," while a fourth person stated: "People of privilege are not used to being uncomfortable. Everything is usually built around their comfort and preferences. They don’t go to jobs all day and get cold and tired. Ever."

Before heading into court on April 26, he said the room has been 'freezing.'

As OK! previously reported, Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial in the Big Apple, but he recently complained about how being in court is only hurting his chances of becoming president again.

On April 22, he went off on a long rant about being unable to travel during the week for awhile.

Donald Trump was called out for not being able to handle the room temperature.

“They called a payment to a lawyer a legal expense in the books. They didn’t call it construction. They didn’t say you’re building a building,” he fumed. “It was called a payment to a lawyer because, as you know, [Michael] Cohen is a lawyer. He represented a lot of people over the years. I’m not the only one. And [he] wasn’t very good in a lot of ways in terms of his representation, but he represented a lot of people.”

Donald Trump has been complaining frequently before heading into court each day.

“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time. It’s very unfair,” he added. “People in the court just said to me, I can’t believe it.”

