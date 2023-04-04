Eric Trump Reveals People 'Gave Him Hugs' On His Commercial Flight After Hearing About Donald Trump's Indictment: 'The Support Is Unbelievable'

Eric Trump revealed how people have been there for him after news broke of Donald Trump's indictment.

“I was on a plane, I was on a commercial flight, when this whole indictment broke,” Eric told Fox News on Saturday, April 1. “People were coming up to me, giving me hugs.”

“The support is unbelievable out there because people understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic, that they’ve made a mockery out of our legal system in this country," he continued.