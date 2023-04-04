Eric Trump Reveals People 'Gave Him Hugs' On His Commercial Flight After Hearing About Donald Trump's Indictment: 'The Support Is Unbelievable'
Eric Trump revealed how people have been there for him after news broke of Donald Trump's indictment.
“I was on a plane, I was on a commercial flight, when this whole indictment broke,” Eric told Fox News on Saturday, April 1. “People were coming up to me, giving me hugs.”
“The support is unbelievable out there because people understand that we’ve literally become a banana republic, that they’ve made a mockery out of our legal system in this country," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, was indicted after he allegedly paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
Eric isn't the only family member that has spoken out about the ordeal — his brother Donald Trump Jr. also fumed when he found out about his father.
“Let’s be clear, folks,” he said. “This is like Communist-level s***. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot — it would make them blush. It’s so flagrant, it’s so crazed. When even like the radical leftists of The Washington Post are out there saying, ‘it’s not really based on fact, it’s not really based on the law, it’s not really based in reality, but it’s 100% based on politics’ — when your enemies are saying that, it’s got to tell you everything you need to know about where we are as a country."
“The ruling party is trying to jail the opposition leader like a third world dictatorship!” he continued. “This isn’t just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump. The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!!”
Ivanka Trump also shared her thoughts on the situation.
“I love my father, and I love my country," she said. Today, I am pained for both."
"I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern," she added.
Donald is set to surrender in New York City on Tuesday, April 4.