Eric Trump Roasted For Falsely Claiming 'Tens & Tens Of Thousands' Of Americans Supported His Father On Day Of Arrest: 'Numbers Aren't His Strong Suit'

Eric Trump was called out for miscounting how many people supported his father, Donald Trump, on the day of his arrest and arraignment.

“When we got off the plane and you saw tens and tens of thousands of people lining the streets all the way from Palm Beach International airport to Mar-a-Lago waving American flags and Trump 2024 flags, Sean the love is incredible,” the 39-year-old told host Sean Hannity.

“No one has ever seen that kind of love and this is coming off of the day that the 45th president of the United States was indicted and the streets are lined with people literally singing ‘god bless America.'"