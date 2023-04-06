Eric Trump Roasted For Falsely Claiming 'Tens & Tens Of Thousands' Of Americans Supported His Father On Day Of Arrest: 'Numbers Aren't His Strong Suit'
Eric Trump was called out for miscounting how many people supported his father, Donald Trump, on the day of his arrest and arraignment.
“When we got off the plane and you saw tens and tens of thousands of people lining the streets all the way from Palm Beach International airport to Mar-a-Lago waving American flags and Trump 2024 flags, Sean the love is incredible,” the 39-year-old told host Sean Hannity.
“No one has ever seen that kind of love and this is coming off of the day that the 45th president of the United States was indicted and the streets are lined with people literally singing ‘god bless America.'"
Of course, people were baffled over Eric's remark, as the crowd was not that big.
“I think he meant tens and tens of people,” one person tweeted, while another said, “Where were they? The camera missed them? All of them?”
A third person added, “I’ve seen bigger crowds for my daughter’s high school football team.”
Meanwhile, others couldn't help but mock Eric for his terrible math skills.
“No wonder they have so many bankruptcies, none of them are very good with large numbers,” one person quipped, while another said, “To be fair, numbers and thinking in general aren’t his strong suits, not that he has any."
As OK! previously reported, Donald, 76, was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday.
The businessman made headlines for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
- Eric Trump & Wife Enjoyed Lavish Dinner Out With Pals Weekend Before Daddy Donald's Arrest
- Melania Trump Noticeably Absent From Husband Donald Trump's Post-Arrest Speech At Mar-A-Lago
- Eric Trump Reveals People 'Gave Him Hugs' On His Commercial Flight After Hearing About Donald Trump's Indictment: 'The Support Is Unbelievable'
One day later, Eric spoke to Newsmax about the situation, saying the criminal charges against his father "don't make any sense."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Alvin Bragg should be ashamed of himself. Letitia James should be ashamed of [herself], and all of these people," he continued. “We have to stop the games. We have to stop the nonsense. We have to let the democratic process prevail. But unfortunately, the Democrats don’t care. They will lie, cheat, and steal to win. We saw it in 2020. We’re seeing it right now. They will do anything that they can to take out a political rival of theirs. And we’re gonna fight it.”