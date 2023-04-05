Stormy Daniels Ordered To Pay $122,000 Legal Fees To Donald Trump Hours After Former President's Arrest
The legal battle between Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels seems to be never-ending.
On Tuesday, April 4, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ordered the adult film star to pay the former president $121,972 worth of "reasonable" legal fees in relation to Daniels' 2018 defamation lawsuit against Trump that has since been dismissed, court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
The latest filing from Trump's legal team occurred just hours after the 76-year-old surrendered himself to a Manhattan courthouse following the grand jury's ruling to indict the Republican politician in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment Trump allegedly paid Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep her quiet about their alleged 2006 affair.
Following the court filing, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to share his excitement about the matter.
"[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA," the father-of-five wrote.
"On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy 'Horseface' Daniels!" he continued regarding the 44-year-old's pricey legal fees.
The controversial conservative's son Donald Trump Jr. also shared his reaction to the news via Twitter.
"BREAKING!!! the 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him," the eldest child of the former POTUS announced.
"LOL glad she’s out there saying her T-shirt sales are booming she’ll be able to afford to pay Trump!" the 45-year-old joked just days after Daniels raved requests for her merch and autographs were "pouring in."
Trump's attorney Harmeet Dhillon also took to the social media app to wish "congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning."
"Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels," she concluded.
New York Post obtained the filing regarding Daniels' court-ordered legal fees.