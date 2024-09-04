'Always the Victims': Eric Trump Mocked After Claiming Lara and Tiffany Trump's Social Media Accounts Were Hacked With Cryptocurrency Scams
The Trump family was mocked on social media after two of their social media accounts were reportedly hacked by crypto scammers.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 3, when a post seemingly made by Lara Trump, 41, announced she was embarking on a brand new financial endeavor.
"I'm excited to finally be able to speak on World Liberty Financial, the project I have been working on alongside my husband @Eric Trump," the X post read. "This is to ensure the American people are in full control of their finances with no single point of failure. We want to take power away from the centralized banks and give it back to the people."
Shortly after, a similar message was shared by Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, 30.
"I am happy to announce that I am officially endorsing the World Liberty Financial project," the second social media message said. "I believe my father and brother are carrying out the long-needed, important works needed to decentralize the financial world."
However, Eric, 40, quickly jumped in to tell the public not to engage with the posts.
"This is a scam!! @LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump's Twitter profiles have been compromised!!" he wrote.
An official account for World Liberty Financial also penned, "ALERT: Lara’s and Tiffany Trump’s X accounts have been hacked. Do NOT click on any links or purchase any tokens shared from their profiles."
Following Eric's frantic update, Trump critics flooded X to mock the controversial family.
One user joked, "When your family's grift game is so strong, people can't tell if you've been hacked or just launched a new scam," and another added, "This.... is f------ hilarious."
A third person quipped, "Let’s pour one out for Lara and Eric. They are always the victims," and a fourth said, "Admit it, Eric ... Donnie is begging for money (again)."
As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old former president was recently slammed after asking supporters for donations to fund his election campaign despite his supposed status as a multibillionaire.
The embattled ex-POTUS was also criticized for choosing to sell pricey NFT digital trading cards that one X user described as "downright embarrassing."
Past collections included images of Trump wearing a superhero suit, riding a motorcycle and wielding a bolt of lightning.