Eric Trump Claims Dad Donald 'Has Never Been Better' Amid Rumors Ex-Prez Is in Cognitive Decline
Donald Trump has repeatedly flubbed his words, made false statements and appeared confused or incoherent on stage at campaign stops, sparking concerns he may be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive decline.
However, during a recent appearance on Fox News, Eric Trump, 40, insisted his father is in tip-top shape and that it is Kamala Harris who struggles to answer questions.
"She can’t go through an interview and actually answer a question ... My father has never been better than he is right now. He is so locked in, he is working so incredibly hard. He is on the campaign trail literally 20 hours a day," he told host Sean Hannity.
"The man is absolutely on point, you saw what he did with Bloomberg today," he added, referring to the politician's economic forum that took place in Chicago on Tuesday, October 15. "The entire place, in a place that you wouldn't have otherwise ... thought would have been friendly to him, was literally eating out of his hands."
The interview was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Trump critics flooded the comments sections to drag the 40-year-old's controversial remarks.
One X user penned, "Stop lying @EricTrump The entire world sees that your father is a demented old man who gets confused," and second person replied, "The amazing thing to me is that despite the constant lying, they are all terrible at it. The lies are sloppy, obvious, lazy and easily disproved and they never, ever get any better at it."
Another critic pointed out the ex-prez's statements were becoming more and more bizarre, noting that he recently referred to hay fever as a "dangerous condition" that could potentially disqualify Vice President Harris from serving as POTUS following the release of her medical records.
As OK! previously reported, Harris was described as being in "excellent health," but noted she had a history of urticaria (hives), allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and allergic conjunctivitis (pink eye).
"I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good ... a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning," the former president wrote on Truth Social. "Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…"
In an additional post, he added, "With all of the problems that she has, there is a real question as to whether or not she should be running for President! MY REPORT IS PERFECT — NO PROBLEMS!!!"
However, he said he would be "too busy" to release his latest medical records because he is focused on his campaign.