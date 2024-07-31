OK Magazine
'It's Disappointing': Eric Trump Unleashes on Cousin Fred Who 'Cashed in' by Writing 'Garbage' Donald Trump Tell-All

Photo of Eric Trump.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump shared a message slamming his cousin Fred for calling Donald Trump 'evil' in his new book.

By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Mary Trump 2.0?

On Tuesday, July 30, Eric Trump shared a scathing message about his cousin Fred Trump for releasing a book coming after his father, Donald Trump.

Source: @EricTrump/X

“It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a [sic] 100 days before an election,” Eric, 40, began his statement regarding the tome, titled, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way.

“I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred’s son could receive the best possible medical care. To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply [to] earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of 'no good deed goes unpunished,'” he continued, referencing Fred's sister Mary, who also wrote a memoir dissing Donald.

In the book, Fred, 61, came after the 2024 presidential candidate by branding the 78-year-old as “evil” and “obnoxious.”

eric trump unleashes cousin fred cashed writing donald trump tell all
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump claimed Fred's book was a betrayal after his family's 'unwavering love and support.'

The relative claimed the ex-commander-in-chief told him his severely disabled son “should just die,” that Donald cut him out of the family's fortune and that the former president was disliked by his siblings.

Ahead of the memoir’s release, Fred spoke with ABC News about his relationship with Donald.

“And within every family, people know this, families are complicated. Every family has their crazy uncle,” he stated. “My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy. And he has put his mark on the family history.”

Fred also noted he will be voting for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

eric trump unleashes cousin fred cashed writing donald trump tell all
Source: MEGA

Fred Trump claimed Donald Trump told him that his severely disabled son 'should just die.'

eric trump
When asked to explain Donald’s behavior, Fred said, “he does things that, even as much as I know him when he's out there now, I sort of shudder and say, 'Is this the same guy I knew?’”

“What's making him change? What got him this way? But that all being said, I've always had a good relationship,” he added. “But he's done really horrific things to me, which some people will say, 'How could you still want to have a relationship with him?' He's my uncle. He's family, and that means a lot.”

eric trump unleashes cousin fred cashed writing donald trump tell all
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump claimed Fred Trump wrote the book to 'cash in.'

One chapter of Fred’s book is titled “The Race Card,” which tells a story of Donald using racial slurs.

Fred claimed Donald arrived at his grandparents' house raging after his El Dorado convertible had been damaged.

Source: OK!

“I went down to the driveway of my grandparents' house, and there was his white El Dorado convertible with two slashes,” Fred wrote.

“Still remember it. And he had electrical tape, because the roof was black. And he used the N-word, twice just saying who he thought probably had done this,” he said.

