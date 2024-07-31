'It's Disappointing': Eric Trump Unleashes on Cousin Fred Who 'Cashed in' by Writing 'Garbage' Donald Trump Tell-All

“I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred’s son could receive the best possible medical care. To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply [to] earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of 'no good deed goes unpunished,'” he continued, referencing Fred's sister Mary, who also wrote a memoir dissing Donald.

In the book, Fred, 61, came after the 2024 presidential candidate by branding the 78-year-old as “evil” and “obnoxious.”