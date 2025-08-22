Erik Menendez Denied Parole: Infamous Killer to Remain in Prison 36 Years After He and Brother Lyle Murdered Their Parents

36 years after he and brother Lyle Menendez murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez , Erik was officially denied parole during his hearing in California on Thursday, August 21.

The Menendez brothers were resentenced to 50 years to life in May.

Erik stood before the California parole board on Thursday and pleaded for his release from prison after being resentenced back in May to 50 years to life. Erik and Lyle and initially had been serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lyle's parole hearing will take place on Friday, August 22, though his fate doesn't seem promising after Erik's decision was revealed.

In a prepared statement obtained by NewsNation, Erik's family said: "While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was of course disappointing and not what we hoped for."

"But our belief in Erik remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon."

While the Menendez brothers have owned up to killing their parents, they claim to have done so as a result of their dad allegedly sexually abusing them from the time they were 6 years old.