Erik Menendez Denied Parole: Infamous Killer to Remain in Prison 36 Years After He and Brother Lyle Murdered Their Parents
Erik Menendez will remain in prison after all.
36 years after he and brother Lyle Menendez murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, Erik was officially denied parole during his hearing in California on Thursday, August 21.
Were the Menendez Brothers Freed From Prison?
Erik stood before the California parole board on Thursday and pleaded for his release from prison after being resentenced back in May to 50 years to life. Erik and Lyle and initially had been serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Lyle's parole hearing will take place on Friday, August 22, though his fate doesn't seem promising after Erik's decision was revealed.
In a prepared statement obtained by NewsNation, Erik's family said: "While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was of course disappointing and not what we hoped for."
"But our belief in Erik remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon."
While the Menendez brothers have owned up to killing their parents, they claim to have done so as a result of their dad allegedly sexually abusing them from the time they were 6 years old.
Menendez Brothers Accused Dad of Sexual Abuse
Erik and Lyle, who were 18 and 21, respectively, at the time of the murders, accused their mom of being aware Jose would molest their sons but did nothing to prevent it.
One day before Erik and Lyle's parole hearings began, District Attorney Nathan Hochman submitted a statement of view to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic declaring his belief that the siblings should remain behind bars.
D.A. Nathan Hochman Urges Judge to Keep Menendez Brothers in Prison
"The Menendez brothers have never fully accepted responsibility for the horrific murders of their parents, instead continuing to promote a false narrative of self-defense that was rejected by the jury decades ago," Hochman claimed in his legal letter.
He continued: "We have consistently opposed their release because they have not demonstrated full insight into their crimes or shown that they have been fully rehabilitated, and therefore continue to pose a risk to society. We will evaluate our final position based on the evidence presented at the hearing."
Hochman said "the gravity of the murders cannot be minimized without undermining confidence in the justice system and how it treats other serious cases."
"While recent documentaries and films have drawn renewed attention to this case, parole decisions must be based solely on the facts and the law. This case, like all cases — especially those that captivate the public — must be viewed with a critical eye," he noted. "Justice should never be swayed by spectacle. My personal opinions are irrelevant. What matters and what guides my office is the evidence, the facts of the case, and the application of the law."