TRUE CRIME NEWS Menendez Brothers Parole Hearing: District Attorney Nathan Hochman Insists Erik and Lyle Should Stay in Prison for 'Horrific Murders'

District Attorney Claims Menendez Brothers 'Never Fully Accepted Responsibility' for Murders

Source: MEGA L.A. County D.A. Nathan Hochman believes the Menendez brothers still 'pose a risk to society.'

"The Menendez brothers have never fully accepted responsibility for the horrific murders of their parents, instead continuing to promote a false narrative of self-defense that was rejected by the jury decades ago," Hochman claimed via legal documents obtained by OK! on Wednesday, August 20. He continued: "We have consistently opposed their release because they have not demonstrated full insight into their crimes or shown that they have been fully rehabilitated, and therefore continue to pose a risk to society. We will evaluate our final position based on the evidence presented at the hearing."

Source: MEGA Erik and Lyle Menendez murdered their parents in August 1989.

"The gravity of the murders cannot be minimized without undermining confidence in the justice system and how it treats other serious cases," Hochman noted, referencing how Governor Gavin Newsom recently denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan — who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. Hochman said Newsom did so because "failure to exhibit full insight and responsibility is a critical factor in determining parole eligibility" and "the same principle" should apply in the Menendez brothers' case.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman Wants Menendez Brothers to Stay in Prison

Source: MEGA The Menendez brothers claimed they killed their parents after years of being molested by their dad.

The L.A. County district attorney also brought up recent projects like Ryan Murphy's 2024 biographical crime drama anthology television series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which captivated fans and fueled a sea of supporters to speak out in favor of the brothers' freedom. "While recent documentaries and films have drawn renewed attention to this case, parole decisions must be based solely on the facts and the law. This case, like all cases — especially those that captivate the public — must be viewed with a critical eye. Justice should never be swayed by spectacle," he added.

Source: MEGA Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents inside of their Beverly Hills home.