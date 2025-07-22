Erik Menendez Diagnosed With 'Serious' Medical Condition as Lawyer Begs for Murderer's Immediate Release From Prison

Erik Menendez might not be able to wait until next month's parole hearing to potentially be released from prison.

The convicted murderer's lawyer, Mark Geragos, is asking for California Governor Gavin Newsom to release his client immediately after Menendez was diagnosed with a "serious" medical condition.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, July 22, broadcast of TMZ Live, Geragos pleaded for Menendez to be freed from behind bars.

While he's receiving treatment in prison, Menendez could seemingly use the help of top specialists in the real world.