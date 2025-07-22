or
Article continues below advertisement
Erik Menendez Diagnosed With 'Serious' Medical Condition as Lawyer Begs for Murderer's Immediate Release From Prison

Photo of Erik Menendez.
Source: MEGA

Erik Menendez and his brother, Lyle, murdered their parents in 1989.

Profile Image

July 22 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Erik Menendez might not be able to wait until next month's parole hearing to potentially be released from prison.

The convicted murderer's lawyer, Mark Geragos, is asking for California Governor Gavin Newsom to release his client immediately after Menendez was diagnosed with a "serious" medical condition.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, July 22, broadcast of TMZ Live, Geragos pleaded for Menendez to be freed from behind bars.

While he's receiving treatment in prison, Menendez could seemingly use the help of top specialists in the real world.

Article continues below advertisement

Erik Menendez Faces Health Battle

erik menendez diagnosed serious medical condition release prison
Source: MEGA

Erik Menendez is undergoing treatment for a 'serious' health battle, per his lawyer.

"Erik is having a serious medical condition right now," Geragos reveled, though he refused to share specific details out of legal respect of his client's health privacy. "He’s being treated right now. I’ll leave it at that. It’s a serious condition and he needs to be out so he can focus on the hearing."

The outlet later confirmed Erik has been undergoing treatment for kidney stones.

Article continues below advertisement

Menendez Brothers' Lawyer Wants Erik Released Before Parole Hearing

erik menendez diagnosed serious medical condition release prison
Source: MEGA

Mark Geragos asked for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to release Erik Menendez on medical furlough.

The renowned attorney said he "would ask" Gov. Newsom to "furlough Erik in advance of the hearing," noting the Democratic politician has the ability to do so "with one stroke of the pen."

"I think it’s called for," he declared. "That is the appropriate thing to do going into this."

When asked if Menendez's condition was "life-threatening," Geragos vaguely replied, "hopefully not."

MORE ON:
Erik Menendez

Article continues below advertisement

Menendez Brothers Could Be Released by End of Summer

erik menendez diagnosed serious medical condition release prison
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents in 1989.

Erik's health battle comes just two months after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic ruled to resentence him and his brother, Lyle Menendez, to 50 years to life — allowing them the chance to be released from prison as soon as their parole hearing next month.

The Menendez brothers have been in jail since their arrests in 1990 after murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty, one year prior. The convicted killers allegedly slayed their mom and dad following years of alleged sexual abuse on behalf of their father — whom they claimed started molesting them at the age of 6.

erik menendez diagnosed serious medical condition release prison
Source: The Menendez Murders

The Menendez brothers accused their late father, Jose, of severe sexual abuse.

Judge Jesic noted the crimes Erik and Lyle committed were "absolutely horrible," though he believes "they’ve done enough over the last 35 years that one day they should get that chance [to be released]."

"Life without parole gives an inmate no hope," he explained. "No reason to do anything good. And I give them a lot of credit. It's remarkable what they did when they had no hope of getting out.”

Geragos previously argued Erik and Lyle killed their parents out of fear they'd be murdered by them after threatening to come forward about the years of sexual abuse they allegedly experienced from their father from the age of 6 through their teenage years.

The Menendez brothers have been in jail since 1990 after murdering their mom and dad one year prior. At the time of the killings, Erik, now 54, and Lyle, now 57, were ages 18 and 21, respectively.

