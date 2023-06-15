OK Magazine
Erika Jayne Admits She 'Quit Counting' Her Many Lovers Over the Years: 'I'm Too Old to Remember'

Jun. 15 2023

Erika Jayne seems to be living her best single life — and she's not apologizing for it!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted during an Instagram Live Q&A on Tuesday, June 13, that she has not kept a wrap sheet of all of her lovers over the years, hinting the list may be a bit too long!

"I'm too old to remember all of them," Jayne — who separated from estranged husband, Tom Girardi, in 2020 — laughed when asked about her dating history. "I quit counting years ago. It's good enough to be experienced but, you know, low miles."

In an episode from Season 12 of the hit Bravo series, former costar Lisa Rinna pried into her friend's love life after the pop star admitted she had a "secret admirer" who was pursuing her but had yet to ask her out on an official date. "I've had some s** though," Jayne bluntly told the Rinna Beauty founder.

The "XXPEN$IVE" vocalist recently raised eyebrows while stepping out in Las Vegas with recently arrested attorney Jim Wilkes. However, Jayne was quick to dismiss the rumors they were in a relationship.

Although the Chicago star may be on the prowl, Jayne has yet to officially divorce Girardi since their ending legal battles appear to be never-ending.

As OK! previously reported, Girardi — who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021— has recently been deemed competent to stand trial on embezzlement charges after allegedly running his former law firm like a Ponzi scheme. The 83-year-old allegedly conned former clients out of more than $15 million worth of settlement money from 2010 to 2020.

Per legal documents, neuropsychologist Dr. Diana Goldstein "concluded her examination and opined, among other things, that defendant is competent to stand trial."

Girardi was indicted on five counts of wire fraud in February with U.S. attorney Martin Estrada going on to claim, "They were committing fraud on a massive scale. In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most — their clients."

