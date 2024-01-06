Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Pushing Each Other’s Buttons' Amid Contentious Split

Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are trying to stay amicable as they figure out their marital issues, but an insider claimed the latter's recent antics are getting under Richards' skin.

The pair "agreed to spend the holidays together in Colorado" for the sake of their kids, but it's safe to say that the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was surprised when photos of Umansky partying with much younger women in Aspen went viral on social media.