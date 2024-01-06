Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Pushing Each Other’s Buttons' Amid Contentious Split
Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are trying to stay amicable as they figure out their marital issues, but an insider claimed the latter's recent antics are getting under Richards' skin.
The pair "agreed to spend the holidays together in Colorado" for the sake of their kids, but it's safe to say that the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was surprised when photos of Umansky partying with much younger women in Aspen went viral on social media.
“Kyle and Mauricio are allowing each other to do what they want, provided they don’t do anything embarrassing,” an insider spilled to a magazine. “Mauricio has clearly touched a nerve.”
Umansky, 53, was not only was seen out with 31-year-old influencer Alexandra Wolfe, but was spotted frolicking in the snow with social media star Lele Pons, 27, and singer Anitta, 30, who were both just wearing towels at the time.
Meanwhile, the Halloween actress, 54, has sparked dating rumors with country singer Morgan Wade, 29, for several months now, but Richards claimed they're just friends.
The insider hinted Richards and Umansky's combined $100 million net worth is one of the reasons they don't intend to file for divorce.
“There’s no denying they push each other’s buttons,” the insider said of the estranged spouses. “But they’re going to continue to look the other way — or try to.”
The mom-of-four dished on her and Umansky's dynamic in a recent interview, sharing that things are up in the air.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," she explained. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."
"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like," she admitted. "That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary."
Despite the tough situation, the reality star insisted she's doing OK. "I can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realized," Richards added. "Negativity and any stress and pain I've been holding on to. I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace."
It was on Independence Day of last year that the pair commented on the divorce speculation.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage," they said in a joint social media statement. "But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
