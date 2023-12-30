Kyle Richards Still 'Loves' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Despite Marital Woes: 'I Don’t Know What the Future Looks Like'
Could Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy possibly give their marriage another shot?
Although The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum separated from the real estate agent earlier this year, Richards, 54, professed her undying love for Umansky, 53, in a recent interview.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," the Bravo star explained. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."
Despite this strange chapter of their lives, the two still share strong feelings. "We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she explained.
"I can handle a lot more than I ever imagined and am stronger than I realized," Richards added. "Negativity and any stress and pain I've been holding on to. I want things to be a little more quiet and I want to go into 2024 happy and at peace."
As OK! previously reported, the Halloween actress got honest in a recent episode of RHOBH about what went wrong in her romance with the Buying Beverly Hills star after 27 years together.
- Kyle Richards Admits It's Awkward to Balance Her Sober Lifestyle at Mauricio Umansky's Work Events: 'I'm Not Happy'
- 'They're Dramatizing Everything': Mauricio Umansky Refuses to Watch Current Season of 'RHOBH' Chronicling His Separation From Kyle Richards
- Kyle Richards Joins Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky in Aspen After He Was Seen Partying With Much-Younger Ladies
"I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, I expected more from him for what I was going through," she told pal Dorit Kemsley. "Also probably, you know how he loves to go drink, and there’s a lot of business events where I’m supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it’s like, I don’t wanna go to these parties."
"I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do," Richards continued. "A big part of [his job] is putting yourself out there and being social, and I’m in a place where I don’t want to do that. I mean I would much rather be home reading than going to an event, especially now that I don’t drink anymore."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think with the way my relationship is right now, I’m not happy. I’m sort of now working on myself inside, and I feel like he’s very focused on his work, so I feel like, in that aspect, we’re kind of like you know, growing in different directions," Richards said, emphasizing how she does “not want to wake up a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you? What are we supposed to talk about now?'"
Us Weekly conducted the interview with Richards.