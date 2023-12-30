Kyle Richards Still 'Loves' Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Despite Marital Woes: 'I Don’t Know What the Future Looks Like'

"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," the Bravo star explained. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."

Despite this strange chapter of their lives, the two still share strong feelings. "We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she explained.