Erika Kirk Sobs During Live Interview While Promoting Late Husband Charlie’s Book as She Admits 'Small Things' Trigger Her Post-Tragedy

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk broke down in tears during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, December 9, while discussing what she misses most about her late husband, Charlie Kirk. "What really just hits me hard is when I'm in the grocery store and I see his hot sauce and I want to buy it," Erika said during the interview to promote the slain conservative activist's final book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Breaks Down About Missing Her Late Husband

Source: @foxandfriends/instagram Erika Kirk joined 'Fox & Friends' to promote her late husband's final book.

"It's the little things, you know, his clothes everywhere..." she continued, choking up. "I know that people who have experienced loss totally understand what I'm saying. It's the small things that just get you." The mom-of-two went on, "It's the visual of daddy coming home. To the world he was Charlie Kirk, to us he was the love of my life, my children's dad... I'm so sorry... It's those little things, he would walk through the door, drop his things, daddy's home..." Erika, 37, added tearfully that the Turning Point USA founder — who was 31 when he was killed — would put his phone in a drawer when he would get home. "I'd always say, 'Baby, I don't care what time you get home, home is here for you. Your food will never be cold. It might sit out for a little bit, but I'll reheat it,'" she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @foxandfriends/instagram Erika Kirk broke down while speaking about her late husband Charlie Kirk on 'Fox & Friends.'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Doesn't Blame Guns for Charlie's Death

Source: mega Erika Kirk is still a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

Charlie was shot dead in the neck while debating the topic of gun violence during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Nonetheless, the right-wing political activist's widow insisted his assassination was "not a gun problem" while speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook Conference on Wednesday, December 3. Erika revealed she still supports the Second Amendment's right to bear arms, claiming her husband's murder was the result of "individuals that will always resort to violence."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk claimed Charlie's death was a result of political 'violence' and 'mental' health issues.

"What I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view," she declared, blaming Charlie's death on the current political divide and mental health problems. Erika claimed: "That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human — deeply human — problem. That is a soul problem, that is a mental … that is a very deeper issue."

Erika Kirk Explains Why She Forgave Charlie's Killer

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk said she 'forgives' her husband's killer during his Sunday, September 21, memorial service and funeral.