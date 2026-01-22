NEWS Erika Kirk Says She Learned Who Her 'True Friends' Were After Husband’s Assassination — and Who Was Just Using Charlie Source: mega 'You see who is in your corner,' she said at a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, January 21. Allie Fasanella Jan. 22 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, found out who were real friends were after he was assassinated last fall. Speaking a Turning Point USA event in Riverside, Calif., on Wednesday, January 21, the conservative activist told the crowd, "When all of this happened...you really see who your true friends are. You see who is in your corner." Suggesting some people were using Charlie, she explained, "You see who is riding my husband's coattails. And who genuinely cares. And who genuinely wanted to be there for us as a family.

Erika Kirk Demands a Speedy Trial for Husband's Murder

The mom-of-two's remarks comes as it was revealed that she accused her late husband's suspected shooter Tyler Robinson's legal team of delaying the trial. Charlie was shot dead at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Erika's lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, recently submitted a court filing that read: “[A]lthough the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process." Neiman wrote, "This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code."

Source: mega; @mrserikakirk/instagram The mom-of-two demanded a speedy trial following a delay due to a 'conflict of interest.'

The delay referenced by her attorney was Tyler's lawyers requesting for the local prosecutors to be dismissed, citing "a conflict of interest," as an officer in the county attorney’s office had an adult child who was in the crowd when the right-wing activist was shot in the neck at a speaking event. A second hearing had to be scheduled as a result of the claim. Tyler made his first court appearance on December 11, 2025, where the suspected assassin was seen smiling casually with his legal team throughout the hearing. It was debated on that day whether the upcoming court proceedings should be filmed and made publicly accessible.



Erika Kirk Hasn't Gotten Rid of Charlie's Things

In late December 2025, Erika shared in a poignant Instagram post that she's keeping her house the "same" since Charlie's death. The widow uploaded a heartbreaking photo of Charlie's shoes next to a pair of her toddler's sneakers and wrote that "life is a little different" these days. "I’ve kept everything in the home still the same after these several months," she wrote in the caption. "Your socks still on the floor, your shoes by the door, your vitamins everywhere on the counter. That’s how it’ll stay."

Source: Fox News; @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk acknowledged that she's been under intense public scrutiny since her husband's death.